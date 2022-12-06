What ‘King’ Pele means to football fans

Doha, Qatar – Thousands of singing and dancing Brazilian fans have been cheering on their team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but in their hearts they have been silently praying for their “king”, Pele.

When Brazil edged out South Korea for a spot in the quarterfinals, these fans had one simple request for the team: Win the World Cup for Pelé.

Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been battling colon cancer and was hospitalized after a respiratory infection last week. He was part of Brazil’s World Cup-winning teams in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

“For us, Pelé is the king,” said Arlem, a Brazilian fan from Rio de Janeiro, pointing to an imaginary crown on her head. “We love him. We idolize him and want him to live a long and healthy life so he can watch Brazil win the World Cup.”

While many fans in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup grew up hearing stories of Pelé’s greatness and watching old videos of his goal-scoring prowess, some were lucky enough to see him play live.

Flamenco, a soccer fan from Colombia, watched Pelé play in Mexico City when Brazil beat Italy in the 1970 World Cup final. “Pele will always be the best soccer player in history,” he told Al Jazeera. .

Flamenco said that Pelé’s achievements make him stand out among all those who have come before and after him. “Diego Maradona was very good, and Lionel Messi is a wonderful player, but Pelé? He won three World Cups, how can anyone match him?

Ronnie and Mary Portillo, a Colombian couple who grew up watching Pelé weave his magic, agreed. “As he grew in stature, he took the sport to new heights,” said Mary.

Pele is at the top of Brazil’s all-time goalscoring list with 77 goals in 92 games. Mary credited Pelé and his 1960s Brazilian side with introducing the concept of “jogo bonito” (the beautiful game) to the world, saying, “Brazilians are the best players, they always play jogo bonito.”

There was a lot of beautiful play on display Monday night as Brazil scored four goals in their first qualifying game of the current World Cup, and looked to score many more.

Before the team took to the field at Estadio 974, the legend himself sent them a motivational message. In a message posted on his Instagram account on Monday, Pelé told the Brazil team that he would follow the game from his hospital bed.

“I will be watching the game from here at the hospital and I will be supporting each one of you,” he wrote.

The 82-year-old icon urged Brazil to extend their World Cup trophy record by winning another in Qatar.

The team, in turn, held up a large Pele banner as they celebrated their victory with the fans. The players later dedicated their victory to Pelé and said they would like to lift the trophy for him. “He needs a lot of strength from us and this victory is for him, so he can get out of this situation and we can be champions for him,” said Vinícius Júnior, scorer of Brazil’s first goal.

In the stadium, fans dressed in yellow jerseys of the Selecao, as the Brazilian team is known, celebrated their team’s victory with joy and abandon. But the mere mention of Pele’s name triggered a different set of emotions in them. Renato Pelaquim, from Sao Paulo, struggled to find words to explain what Pele has meant to several generations of Brazilians.

“He put Brazil on the world map with his soccer and brought many years of hope and joy to the Brazilian people,” Pelaquim said. “By bringing three World Cup titles to Brazil, he (Pelé) brought immeasurable happiness to people who had seen years of hardship and sadness.”

Now, Pelaquim said, it’s time for Brazil’s current generation of stars to step up for their hero.

“Our country is going through economic and political turbulence again, so we need this team to do the same and make people forget their pain and give Pelé their last wish,” he said.