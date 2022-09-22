What it’s REALLY like to be a male escort: Men reveal industry insights

Male escorts have given some shocking insights into their work in the sex industry in an eye-opening online thread.

Men from all over the world used the US-based app for anonymous confessions Whisper to reveal what it’s really like to be an escort.

One man explained how he was once shot at when his client’s husband came home early, while another revealed he slept with his ex-partner’s mother while at work.

But others admitted it’s not just about sex, as many women just want to feel “loved and wanted”.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the most revealing confessions…

Men from around the world took to US-based anonymous confession app Whisper to reveal what it’s really like to be an escort, including a man from California who admitted he was shot at when his client’s husband came home early.

An Arizona man revealed after spending two years as an escort that he realized “women just want to feel appreciated”

A student from Leicester admitted he decided to become an escort because the ‘fantastic pay’ is helping him through university

Another man from Alabama decided to open up about his job as a sex worker, having never told a soul before

A man from Las Vegas, Nevada admitted that he has found out that sex work is not as bad as he thought it would be

Shocking! Another man from the US revealed that he was once approached by his ex-girlfriend’s mother while working as an escort

Covering up the truth! A man from Chicago, Illinois, said he was tired of inventing a profession when asked what he does for a living.

Another person, from an unknown location, admitted that he sleeps with men for money and his wife loves it

This man from Prittlewell, England, said the job is more than sex for him as he helps women feel “loved and wanted”

This Hollywood, Florida man has been ‘living a lie’ for 10 years because he hasn’t told his partner about his job

A male escort from Long Beach, California explained how he was hired by a lesbian to pretend to be her boyfriend because she hadn’t yet come out to her parents

Another male escort from Bethel, Texas admitted that he would love to have sex for pleasure for once

Another person, from an unknown location, admitted that he didn’t imagine having male clients, but said it was worth the money

An American male escort said his job is “the best” as he gets paid well to sleep with “mostly attractive” women

This man from White Plains, New York explained that many people would be shocked to learn how many women use escorts

Another escort from Lawrenceville, Georgia revealed that he always plays it safe by using condoms and getting checked ‘frequently’

A man from an unknown location said that many people don’t think male escorts exist, but he says they definitely do

A British teenager admitted to being an escort at 18 – and said he doesn’t want his parents to find out what he’s doing