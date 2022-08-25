What is the dirtiest part of a plane? Flight attendant reveals the spot more filthy than the toilets

A flight attendant has revealed one area on an airplane that is dirtier than the toilets because it is “never cleaned.”

Brenda Orelus, from Miami, US, who goes online through Flight Bae B, said the back pockets are full of “germs” and are not regularly maintained or cleaned, unlike the toilets.

The glamorous frequent flyer warned her 98,000 TikTok followers of the alarming fact in a video, saying she had seen passengers stuff everything from discarded food to used tissues and even dirty diapers into the bags.

“Did you know that the back pockets are the dirtiest surface on the plane? They’re dirtier than the toilets, they’re dirtier than the seat cushions, and they’re dirtier than the trays,” Brenda said.

‘That’s because they are never cleaned. Unless someone vomits or if something oezy, sticky and pus comes out, it won’t be cleaned.’

The flight attendant said that airplane cleaners remove trash and other items that are left behind from the bags, but do not sweep them away.

“All those germs have built up and there’s no real regular maintenance or cleaning of those surfaces while toilets are regularly wiped and sanitized,” she said.

Top 13 dirtiest places on a plane drawer tables Headrests back pockets Toilet locks Bathrooms Seat cover Magazines on board Overhead air vents belt buckles interior walls Entertainment screens Armrests Floors

Users expressed their disgust in the comments, and many shared what they’ve seen fellow flyers stash in the seat pockets.

“I usually put my phone there,” wrote one shocked viewer, and another replied, “Always the same. After it’s plugged into the charger, that’s my phone’s safe space.”

‘This is absolutely true! I once saw a parent put a used diaper in the back pocket of the chair,” said a third, and another swore they would “never touch the bag again.”

“Passengers will throw away eaten sunflower seeds, diapers used tissues, instead of throwing them away,” noted one user.

However, a cleaner said this was not always the case and seat bags are often cleaned after flights.

“We actually have two teams per plane. One takes the garbage and vacuums the other team thoroughly cleans them all,” they said.

Another cleaner agreed that the seat bags will generally be cleaned depending on how much time the team has to clean the plane.

“Normally you get an hour and 30 minutes on the bigger planes, but for fast corners it’s about 15 to 30 minutes with a team of six, you’re not wrong, but you’re not 100 percent right,” they explained.

“It should be cleaned, but people can skip it to convince.”

A former flight attendee also spilled some industry secrets and shared her top five tips for flying.

Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal why she never boards a flight without packing her own snacks and always refuses tea or coffee when she travels.

Number one on her list is to never board a plane without packing some snacks.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” she said.

TEN RULES TO LIVE WHEN YOU TRAVEL BY PLANE Always wear shoes on the plane Never drink the hot water Always bring a blanket Always bring different clothes Always look up nearby airports Always take enough snacks with you Bring a facial cleanser Always obey your flight attendant Pack your toothpaste Never tell details to chair buddies

She also revealed that she would never drink hot water on a plane – meaning tea and coffee are out of the question.

‘The reason for this is that those water tanks are never cleaned. They are disgusting,” she said.

“The kettles are cleaned between flights, but the whole (coffee) machines are never cleaned…and they’re by the toilets,” she added.

This is supported by the Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center at the City University of New York, which conducted a study on the “potability” of airplane water.

The survey found that seven in ten airlines lacked good quality water and advised people to drink only liquids from a sealed container during flights.

But an airline maintenance worker hit back at this idea and scolded the hostess for her opinion.

“Just because you don’t clean the tanks doesn’t mean they aren’t ready, we will,” he said.

The third item on Kat’s list is perhaps the most obvious, with the Hawaii native insisting that all passengers should “always obey the flight attendants and what they say.”

She also explains that she always looks up hotels, alternative airports and flights when she travels “just in case something happens” and she needs to plan a different way home.

Her final tip is to never “tell too much information – personal information – to someone sitting next to you and asking about your life.”

But it’s her travel videos that go viral most often and spark the most discussion in the comments.

The latest video prompted other flight crew members to add their own “musts” and “must-nots” to the list.

‘I always bring my own blanket – it’s freezing in there,’ said one woman.

“I always have my toothbrush and toothpaste in my carry-on, as well as face and ground wipes,” said one woman.

While others said they like to carry a change of clothes including underwear in their hand luggage.

“I always buy food at restaurants and eat in when I get on the plane…I see people around me because the whole plane smells my food,” said another.

Another woman said she cringes when people walk through the plane without shoes.