What is the 45p tax rate? Why has Kwasi Kwarteng scrapped it?

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced he is scrapping plans to scrap 45% income tax on those earning more than £150,000.

The controversial plans, unveiled as part of his ‘mini-budget’ last week, had sparked outrage among opposition parties and even some Conservative MPs and spooked markets.

Mortgage rates have risen to their highest level since before the pandemic as a result, the Bank of England was forced to inject more than £60bn into the economy and the pound crashed after last week’s announcement.

The chancellor insisted the cut would, along with other measures announced in the fiscal package, boost growth and encourage investment in the UK.

But after days of mounting pressure from his own party, Sir. Kwarteng performed a U-turn and said the tax relief would no longer continue.

Here, MailOnline answers your questions about exactly why the policy provoked such a response.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced last week that he planned to cut the tax rate by 45p for people earning more than £150,000 a year

The cut in income tax would have saved high earners thousands of pounds a year during the cost of living crisis

What was in the chancellor’s ‘mini-budget’?

Last week, Mr Kwarteng announced a “mini budget” of measures he said would improve growth and lead to people keeping more of their money.

The Chancellor announced that from April 2023 the basic rate of income tax would be cut from 20% to 19% instead of April 2024 as previously proposed.

He scrapped the planned rise in corporate tax, which means it will remain at 19% and no longer go up to 25% next year.

He also announced the rollback of the 1.25% in national insurance that had come into effect in April this year under former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Also announced were plans to raise the stamp duty threshold and a freeze on energy bills that will cost an estimated £60 billion over the next six months.

Among the more controversial policies announced were that the cap on banks’ bonuses would be scrapped and that 120,000 more people on Universal Credit would be told to look for more work or face sanctions.

But the most controversial was the announcement that from next April the 45p rate of income tax on those earning more than £150,000 a year would be removed.

What is income tax?

Anyone earning more than £12,571 a year has money taken from their pay in the form of income tax, which the government uses to fund public services.

The UK has a ‘progressive’ income tax system where the more money you earn, the more you are taxed.

Based on the amount they receive, people’s income falls into one of four ranges: Personal Benefit, Basic Rate, Higher Rate or Supplemental Rate.

All money up to £12,570 is covered by the personal allowance, meaning none of it is taxed.

Money between £12,571 and £50,270 falls into the basic rate – the government takes 20% of this.

Income between £50,271 and £150,000 falls under the higher rate, which is taxed at 40%.

The surcharge applies to all income above £150,000 and is taxed at 45%.

This does not include other taxes such as National Insurance.

What is the 45p tax rate and who pays it?

The 45p tax rate applies to people earning more than £150,000 a year.

It sees all income over £150,000 taxed at 45% – meaning that for every pound over that amount, the Exchequer takes 45p.

It affects around 500,000 adults – around 1% of the population – and brings in around £6 billion to the Exchequer each year.

This would have essentially scrapped the additional rate of tax, making all income over £50,270 taxable at a flat rate of 40%.

The chancellor claimed the move would boost growth by allowing people to keep more of their money and encouraging investment in the UK.

What does a tax break mean for me?

For someone earning around £200,000, the tax relief would save them around £3,000.

This led to accusations that it was a tax cut for the richest at a time when the country is facing a cost of living crisis caused by rampant inflation and skyrocketing energy bills.

The 45p tax cut would not have affected anyone earning less than £150,000 a year, which is around 99% of the population.

The fall in property tax from 20% to 19%, which has not been scrapped, will affect millions of households.

Someone earning £25,000 currently pays £2,486 in income tax – under the new rules this would drop to £2,361.70, a saving of just over £124.

Why have they performed the U-Turn?

After a barrage of criticism from opposition parties and their own MPs, the Prime Minister and Chancellor announced the tax cut would not go ahead this morning.

The furious reaction was compounded by the worried reaction of markets as the pound crashed and mortgage and interest rates soared after the mini-budget.

The stock market plunged as traders were spooked by what they saw as unfunded tax cuts at a time when the government announced it would borrow billions to freeze energy prices.

And in Parliament, anger at the proposals was such that there were suggestions that some Tory MPs could vote against the mini-budget when it is presented to the House of Commons.

In a statement, Mr Kwarteng said the furore over the scrapping of the 45p rate was “a massive distraction” from the rest of the mini-budget.

Speaking on Morning TV today, the chancellor suggested he had decided to scrap the policy following the backlash, saying he did so ‘in a spirit of remorse and humility’.

He told LBC Radio that other parts of the growth package had been welcomed but “there is this one element which is the 45p rate which was, I accept, controversial” and “people have said they don’t like it “.

‘I’m listening and I understand and in a spirit of contrition and humility I’ve said “actually it doesn’t make sense, we’re not going to go ahead with the abolition of the rate”.’