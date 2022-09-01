What is Terra Luna and How Does it Work?

If you are interested in learning more about the world of cryptocurrency but are wondering if there are many interesting projects beyond the usual suspects of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot, then you’re in luck.

There are over 9,000 cryptocurrencies currently circulating in the market, each with a different ecosystem to serve. Therefore, it is best to treat crypto (and digital assets as a whole) as its own universe, with specific rules, trends, and problems that you need to learn about.

One of the most fundamental issues facing crypto is how to connect it to the outside world. Currently, it is difficult to build a bridge between the traditional financial system – with its banking system, established national currencies, and government control – with the burgeoning crypto market, which is borderless.

This is particularly pertinent given the severe price fluctuations in crypto during 2022.

This is why stable coins have been invented. A stable coin essentially pegs itself to a traditional asset (such as a currency like the US Dollar) to form a bridge between the two economies.

Terra Luna is one such project, which you can learn about here:

What is Terra Luna? A Short Introduction

Before you learn about the specifics of Terra Luna, it is best to explain how a stable coin works.

Stable coins usually operate by attaching themselves to the price of a traditional asset (such as a currency like USD or Pound Sterling), or a basket of them.

However, since the invention of stable coins, a simple problem has emerged.

What happens if the assets you have pegged your stable coin to turn out to have governance issues, or if the team behind the stable coin are not transparent about the price or the nature of the assets they are pegged to?

The solution is a decentralized stable coin that uses algorithms to maintain a connection with a certain asset, rather than physical cash or asset reserves.

As you can probably guess, Terra is a stable coin that operates in this manner. If you want to check the terra price today, it is best to use a dedicated crypto exchange.

How Does It Work?

Terra operates by minting and burning its tokens, in a process that actively encourages arbitrage. UST (which stands for TerraUST, the stablecoin), needs to be minted before you can purchase any.

To do this, you need to buy Terra’s governance token, LUNA, which will promptly be burnt. Once this happens, the LUNA supply will drop slightly, boosting its price. The same is true the other way around, with UST being burnt in favour of LUNA.

The reason why Terra Luna does this is that it encourages its community to perform arbitrage, therefore keeping the price of UST in check.

Will It Be Successful?

Terra Luna is very much in favor, with many crypto market analysts predicting a price hike – especially when the bull market eventually returns.

While you should always do your due diligence and not take the advice of others as read, it is a promising crypto project that is worth considering.