What is Temporary Protected Status?

Temporary Protected Status or TPS is an immigration status that’s provided to nationals from certain countries, indicating it would be unsafe or difficult for their nationals to be deported to their countries. TPS helps hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. if their home country’s problems make departure or deportation not possible.

Below are some of the facts and things to know about Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The Basics

Temporary Protected Status is from the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. It’s available to eligible individuals who are foreign-born and can’t return home safely because of circumstances or conditions that make it impossible for their country to handle their return adequately.

The Secretary can designate a country for TPS because of ongoing conflict, like a civil war, an environmental disaster (like a hurricane or earthquake), or other temporary, extraordinary conditions.

TPS can be granted to nationals of designated countries who file for status during certain registration periods and who have been physically in the U.S. since a certain date.

Eligibility

To be eligible for TPS, you have to be from a country designated for the program or a person without nationality last living in the designated country for a period of time.

Participants in the program have to file during initial open registration or a period of re-registration or meet requirements for late filing during the extension of a country’s TPS designation. You must have been physically in the U.S. since the date effective of the most recent date of designation of your country. You must also have been continuously living in the U.S. since the date specific to your country.

The law does provide exceptions to the requirement of continuous residence and physical presence requirements for brief, casual U.S. departures.

You may lose eligibility if you’ve been convicted of a felony or two or more misdemeanors that were committed in the U.S. You might also be ineligible if you are found to be inadmissible as an immigrant under grounds in INA section 212(a), which includes security-related grounds or non-waivable criminal activity.

If you don’t meet the requirements of continuous residence and physical presence in the U.S., you’re ineligible, as you are if you don’t meet the initial or late requirements for registration.

If you don’t re-register for TPS without reason granted by TPS, then you become ineligible.

Countries currently designated for TPS include:

Afghanistan (valid through November 20, 2023)

Burma (through May 25, 2024)

Cameroon (through December 7, 2023)

El Salvador (until December 31,2022)

Haiti (until February 3, 2023)

Honduras (until December 31, 2022)

Nepal (until December 31, 2022)

Nicaragua (until December 31, 2022)

Somalia (until March 17, 2023)

Sudan (until October 19, 2023)

South Sudan (until October 19, 2023)

Syria (until March 31, 2024)

Ukraine (through October 19, 2023)

Venezuela (until March 10, 2024)

Yemen (extension until March 3, 2023)

Countries in the past that have had designations for TPS have included Angola, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Guinea, Lebanon, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Does the Program Offer a Path to Citizenship?

There isn’t a separate path to getting your green card or to citizenship as part of TPS. With that being said, a recipient who’s otherwise eligible for permanent residence might be able to apply for that status.

A person entering the U.S. without inspection isn’t eligible to apply for permanent residence. In June 2021, there was a ruling from the Supreme Court saying that a TPS recipient who comes into the country without inspection can’t adjust to permanent residence within the U.S.

For a TPS recipient to gain permanent resident status, initially coming without an inspection, would have to leave the country and have a visa processed at a consular post. For a lot of TPS holders, departing would mean leaving for a visa interview could prevent them from re-entering for up to 10 years.

Some recipients of TPS, on the other hand, might be able to adjust their status if they got advanced permission from the USCIS, traveled abroad, and came back. This is known as advance parole, and when they come back, they’re paroled back into the U.S.

What Happens At the End of the Designation for TPS?

When someone’s TPS designation ends, the beneficiary goes back to whatever their immigration status was before they received it, unless it’s expired or they’ve gotten a new status. If someone entered initially without inspection or isn’t otherwise eligible for other immigration options would go back to being undocumented at the end of their TPS designation. That would mean the person would become subject to removal.

TPS vs. Asylum

Both the TPS program and asylum are meant to help people who are leaving unsafe conditions in their countries. The people who apply for either of these programs, considered relief programs, have to be leaving their country of nationality because the environment isn’t safe for them. Both types of relief can protect someone from removal while their petition is pending.

With TPS or asylum, you can get work authorization and a travel permit, but travel while seeking asylum is usually warned against.

While there are similarities in these programs, there are also significant differences.

Asylum provides permanent protection from the conditions that made someone leave their homeland. When someone receives this, they have to prove they were persecuted in their home country or are afraid of being persecuted. There are five grounds for asylum. Someone seeking asylum has to complete an application within a year of arriving in the U.S.

The asylum application is more detailed than the one for TPS. It can be harder to get the evidence needed for asylum.

People applying for TPS are able to submit a work authorization with their original application, but if you apply through an asylum application, you can’t apply for employment authorization until the approval of your application or when 365 days have gone by since you submitted it.

If you’re eligible for both, you can apply for each and hold the status for both of them.