What is StrepA? What are the symptoms of strep A? What can scarlet fever be caused by infection?

Four elementary school children have died after taking Strep A.

The Strep A bacteria can be life-threatening and lead to scarlet fever, which was rife in the Victorian era.

Within a week, a schoolchild in Wales, West London, Surrey and a child in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire lost their lives to the kill bug.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Strep A bacteria outbreak:

What is Streptococcus A?

Group A Streptococcus (Group A Strep or Strep A) are bacteria that can cause infections in the throat, skin and respiratory tract.

These infections include strep throat, tonsillitis, and the skin infection impetigo.

But it can cause scarlet fever and lead to rheumatic fever if left untreated.

The bacteria is highly contagious and is transmitted through coughing and sneezing.

Like many insects, it is more likely to spread in crowded places such as schools and nurseries.

What Are the Symptoms of Streptococcus A?

Although Strep A can cause many different serious illnesses, it usually starts with a few typical symptoms.

The signs of a Strep A infection are a rash, sore throat, flushed cheeks, muscle aches, high fever, ear infection, and sores on the skin.

Those with these symptoms should call 911 immediately.

The symptoms should last for a week, according to the NHS.

Some people who carry Strep A have no symptoms, but they pass on the bacteria just as easily as people with visible disease.

It usually takes two to five days to get sick after exposure to the bacteria.

What is Invasive Group A Streptococcal Disease?

Invasive Group A Strep disease can be a life-threatening infection.

This can happen when the bacteria enter parts of the body, such as the blood, deep muscles, or lungs.

Two of the most serious but rare forms of invasive disease are necrotizing fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

Necrotizing fasciitis is also referred to as the “flesh-eating disease” and can occur if a wound becomes infected.

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome is a rapidly progressing infection that causes low blood pressure/shock and damage to organs such as the kidneys, liver and lungs.

This type of toxic shock has a high mortality rate.

How does the bacteria spread?

The killer bug spreads through cough droplets, sneezing, talking, and skin-to-skin contact.

In rare cases, the Strep A bacteria is spread through food that has not been properly handled.

The bacteria spreads more quickly in busy places, such as schools, nurseries or if someone in a household is infected.

People with impetigo skin sores caused by Strep A bacteria are advised not to share washcloths, sheets, or towels with others.

Washable toys should also be washed to prevent spreading.

You can also prevent transmission by washing your hands regularly and coughing into a tissue instead of your hand.

Can it kill?

Most cases of Strep A only cause a mild illness, such as a sore throat.

But in some cases it can be life-threatening.

If an infection is left untreated, it can cause serious complications.

Ear infections, toxic shock syndrome, and kidney inflammation are all complications that can occur.

Strep A is the bacteria responsible for scarlet fever.

It causes sore throat and tonsils, pain when swallowing, fever, muscle aches and pains, fatigue, and in some cases, death.

In the Victorian era between 1820 and 1880 there was a worldwide pandemic of scarlet fever.

There were also several serious epidemics in Europe and North America.

However, since the discovery of penicillin in 1928 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London by Alexander Fleming, the number of deaths from infection has been greatly reduced.

Historically, scarlet fever killed about one in five people it infected.

However, the creation of antibiotics reduced the mortality rate to less than 1 percent.

But currently there is no vaccine available for Strep A.

Because it is a bacterial infection, a doctor will usually prescribe antibiotics to treat infections such as scarlet fever and impetigo.

After 24 hours of antibiotics, people are generally no longer contagious.

Anyone thought to have invasive group A streptococcal disease should seek immediate medical attention. Antibiotics, other medications, and intensive medical care are likely to be needed.

Severe forms of the disease usually require hospital treatment.

Are some people more sensitive?

Strep A is more common in children between the ages of five and 15 than in adults.

It is also rare in children under three years of age.

But adults over age 65 are susceptible to the bacteria.

You are at a higher risk of contracting it if you are around someone who has Strep A.

People with weakened immune systems may also be more likely to become infected with the bacteria.

This also applies to people with HIV, AIDS or cancer, or anyone who has had an organ transplant.

Where is the Strep A outbreak?

Four schoolchildren have died from Strep A as the deadly bacteria outbreak continues to spread across Britain.

Children in South Wales, West London, Surrey and a child in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire have died.

There is no indication that the four deaths are related in any way.