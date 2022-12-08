What is stiff person syndrome? Celine Dion condition turns patients into ‘human statues’

Celine Dion – fighting back tears today – revealed she has an incurable one in a million neurological condition.

The singer, 54, has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, which causes frightening and often violent muscle spasms.

The true cause is unknown, but researchers suspect it is due to an autoimmune reaction in which the body attacks nerve cells in the central nervous system.

The result is extreme muscle stiffness that severely impairs mobility. The condition can lead to spasms that generate enough force to break bone.

Sufferers often have a heightened sensitivity to noise, sudden movements and emotional stress – meaning that something as simple as the ringing of a doorbell can trap patients inside their bodies.

Celine told fans in an emotional Instagram video that she would have to cancel her upcoming European tour in February, but said she has a great team of doctors and her kids supporting her.

Here’s everything we know about the extremely rare condition:

Celine Dion revealed today that she suffers from one in a million stiff person syndrome

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff person syndrome is an extremely rare condition in which the muscles in the trunk and limbs alternate between cramping and stiffness.

It is also referred to as the ‘human statue disease’. The spasms it causes can be so severe that they dislocate joints and break bones.

Estimates suggest it affects about 70 people in the UK and 330 in the US and little is still understood about it. About twice as many women as men are affected.

The disease becomes more severe over time and can cripple patients, requiring them to use a walker or wheelchair.

There are three types of the syndrome:

Classic person syndrome : For stiffness and spasms around the back and abdomen, and occasionally thighs and neck. It can cause curvature of the back over time.

: For stiffness and spasms around the back and abdomen, and occasionally thighs and neck. It can cause curvature of the back over time. Stiff limb syndrome: Spasms mainly affect the legs and feet, occasionally causing them to get stuck. Hands can also be affected.

Shockingly Stiff Person Syndrome: The rarest, most aggressive form, which includes symptoms from both others and also affects the head and eyes.

What causes it?

Experts don’t know exactly what’s behind the disease.

But they believe it may be caused by an autoimmune reaction, when the body attacks its own nerve cells that control muscle movement.

About 40 percent of patients also have type 1 diabetes, another autoimmune disease. Type 1 diabetes is particularly associated with the classic person syndrome.

Other autoimmune diseases such as vitiligo, which causes white patches on the skin, and pernicious anemia are also associated with it.

It’s also more common in people with breast, lung, kidney, thyroid, or colon cancer, as well as lymphomas, but researchers don’t yet know why.

In stiff person syndrome, the immune system attacks a protein that helps make gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), which regulates motor neurons — the nerves that control movement.

Low levels of GABA cause the neurons to fire continuously when they are not supposed to, resulting in spasms and stiffness.

What are the symptoms?

The main symptoms caused by stiff person syndrome are spasms and stiffness of the trunk and extremities.

Spasms can be triggered by loud noises, with the condition also causing increased sensitivity to sound.

Touch and emotional distress may also be felt more intensely as a result of the condition.

The spasms can be so severe that people fall or lead to difficulty walking and other disabilities.

Stress and anxiety are also usually higher in people with the condition, mainly because of the unpredictability of spasms.

The lack of GABA – which regulates anxiety – in their system also affects mental health.

How is it diagnosed?

Due to the rarity and bewildering symptoms, which are often mistaken for Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis (MS), diagnosis of the syndrome can take a long time.

But if doctors suspect stiff person syndrome, they can confirm it with two tests.

The first looks for antibodies to the aforementioned protein, called glutamic acid decarboxylase (GAD), in the blood.

High levels of GAD antibodies indicate that stiff person syndrome may occur, although levels are also elevated in people with type 1 diabetes.

The second test is an electromyogram (EMG), which assesses muscle and motor neuron health.

Doctors insert a needle directly into the affected muscles and record electrical activity in them.

Is there a cure?

No. Unfortunately, doctors are unable to reverse or cure the lifelong condition.

However, treatments can be given to control symptoms in most patients.

Drugs such as diazepam and baclofen — both of which control spasm — can help regulate episodes and reduce stiffness.

Some patients with more severe symptoms also receive therapies to manipulate their immune systems, with the aim of increasing GABA levels.

Immunoglobin transfusions may be given in some cases to affect antibody levels in the blood.

Medications such as tranquilizers and steroids may also be prescribed.

Meanwhile, patients are often prescribed physical and aqua therapy to improve the functioning of their muscles.