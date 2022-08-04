What is quiet quitting: The worrying career trend spreading across Australia

Australian workers have found a new way to ‘quit’ their jobs to avoid burnout – and bosses are very unhappy about it.

Thousands on TikTok have admitted to ‘quietly quit’ – meaning they always reject it ‘above and beyond’ at work, while still getting paid the same.

Melbourne career expert Sue Ellson told FEMAIL the idea could backfire if the behavior change is noticed by others, especially managers.

A TikToker, who uses the username @zkchillin, shared a now viral video explaining the concept.

“I recently heard about the term ‘quiet quitting,’ where you don’t quit your job outright, but you quit thinking about going beyond your job,” he said.

‘You still perform your duties, but you no longer subscribe to the busy culture and mentality that work should be your life.

“The reality is that it isn’t and your worth as a person is not determined by your productive output.”

The clip has since been viewed more than 2.7 million times, and in another video he added how other terms used include “boundary settings,” “meeting expectations,” “work-to-rule,” and “flat.” lying down’.

Reactions to the video were quickly flooded by other employees from around the world who admitted they have tried the concept and will continue to do the bare minimum.

“I quit quietly six months ago and guess what, the same pay. Same recognition, same everything but less stress,” someone wrote.

“Then when you do it, you realize that nothing at work matters and suddenly all the stress disappears,” added another.

A third wrote, “Even if I do this, I’m still performing 90 percent of my peers.”

Another person said they “do just enough not to get fired or noticed.”

The TikToker who posted the video added: ‘This works best if you can put up with your job – if you’re miserable, get out of there! Your peace of mind is paramount.’

Another person commented, “It’s called ‘meeting expectations’, if you do more, you lose time and money.”

A TikToker said they changed their work motto to “aim to be mediocre.”

Career Development Practitioner Sue Ellson (pictured) told FEMAIL it’s important to be discreet with your employer if your behavior change is noticed

Melbourne-based author and career counselor Sue Ellson told FEMAIL it’s important to be discreet with your employer if your behavior change is noticed.

Ms Ellson said that while the concept of quiet quitting isn’t new, technology and working from home has been able to keep up with what’s being done every day.

“Sitting quietly is an incentive to increase your personal productivity throughout your day, then I can move on to my other priorities,” she said.

“However, if you’re seen as ‘loosing up’ after overexerting yourself before, communication is key.

“You may need to explain why your behavior has changed and be willing to do so. Reacting frustrated and saying you’re tired of doing more work than everyone else in the heat of battle isn’t the answer.’

Ms. Ellson encouraged employees to be prepared and state your priorities.

“Ultimately, the relationship between employee and employer should be one of mutual respect, empathy and commitment,” she said.

“The implied ‘rule’ of stopping silently is that you still get the job done. Never lose sight of the value exchange.’