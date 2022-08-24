What is moisture infused pork? Australian shoppers baffled by odd meat product from Woolworths

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Australian shoppers share their confusion over a ‘bizarre’ new Woolworths meat product.

A bargain-hunting mom posted to a Facebook group, sharing a deal she’d gotten on Woolworths’ “Moist Pork Chops,” but members were more interested in the “strange” item than the special itself.

Dozens took to the comments to speculate how the 1.2kg package of pork chops might have been soaked with moisture, with many indignantly claiming they were “injected with water” to trick customers into paying more.

A bargain-hunting mom posted to Facebook and shared a deal she got on Woolworths’ “Moisture Infused pork chops,” but members were distracted by the “odd” item than the special

“I’m confused, moisturizing infused cream sounds like a water injection to me,” one member replied to the… after in the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group.

‘I like the ‘moisture soaked’ description. What they really mean is they’ve added water, so (if you buy them) you’re paying more for the water,” they said.

‘Moisture soaked?? Did they pump water into the chops’, a third replied: ‘I thought that was strange too’.

“Yeah, I got that out. I’ve never seen them, so know I’ll check them out. I wonder,” commented one member.

‘Is that the same as if you boil them, you get mountains of water from them,’ asked a fourth.

What is moisture-soaked pork? It is a type of pork infused with a solution of water and salts. This is done to keep the pork moist, juicy and tender after cooking and to improve the eating quality. How should Infused Pork be cooked? Infused pork can be cooked in the same way as pork: frying, grilling, barbecuing, roasting, stir-frying, etc. Cooking is even easier with Infused Pork, as the tender and juicy meat is harder to overcook and dry out. What is the sodium (salt) level? The nutritional profile of Infused Pork is similar to that of other fresh, lean pork, except for the addition of sodium and phosphate. The sodium content in infused pork makes it a ‘moderate sodium’ food and very similar to other foods (check with your supplier for actual sodium content if necessary). In fact, a regular-sized packet of chips contains more salt than more than 2 kg of MI pork. Source: porkbutchers.com.au

Dozens speculated how the 1.2kg package of pork chops might have been soaked with moisture.

However, some were quick to put people’s concerns to bed, saying that the pork chops are infused with brine, a salt solution, to keep the pork from drying out during cooking.

‘It’s just saline, just like with ham. It significantly improves the risk factor for people who can’t cook and constantly say ‘pork is dry’. It’s a great thing and not new. We have been using it in the hospitality industry for years. Give it a try,’ explained one foodie.

“Most pork products go through a process called fluid infusion. Here, a solution of water and mineral salts is pumped into the pork under pressure. This increases the weight of the pork and protects it from drying out if overcooked,” replied another.