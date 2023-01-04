What is kinkeeping? TikToker goes viral after talking about the concept

<!–

A college student has gone viral after discussing the concept of kinkeeping, which she says is the art of “women who do everything but go unseen.”

The 19-year-old creator, known as @thought_dumpyreveals in a post that she learned about the subject in her women and gender studies classes, and that she thinks about it “24/7” because it is the “cause of stress in most women’s lives.”

To explain the concept, she likens it to a theater production in which all the actors and actresses are the “men” who get all the credit, while the backstage crew or the “women” are the ones who don’t get thanked for their hard work. work behind the scenes.

She elaborates on the subject and continues: ‘The women are the people who go unseen during the holiday season.

“There’s a lot of cooking and cleaning and planning and organizing, but a lot of it goes unnoticed because the whole role of this job is to be invisible and perform and perform ease for everyone… to put on a show .’

The TikTok creator known as @thought_dumpy, 19 years old, reveals in a post that she learned about the topic of kinship in her women’s and gender studies classes

Meanwhile, she says the men can be seen “sitting at the table, talking and laughing and telling stories… relaxing with their feet up, not knowing what time something starts.”

WHAT IS KIN KEEPING? Dawn O. Braithwaite, Ph.D. explains Psychology today that kin are “relatives who facilitate and support family communication.” These people “plan family gatherings or help the family stay connected by providing updates on things like graduations, the birth of a baby, or disclosing support needs if a family member becomes unemployed or has surgery.” Braithwaite says kin to this day are mostly female. The first survey of relatives in 1996 found that 85 percent were women — mostly mothers, aunts and grandmothers — who ranged from 40 to 69 years old. This role was then passed on to younger relatives. While she says there are benefits to being a kin holder, the role also has drawbacks, such as “time or financial commitments and emotional demands.”

To date, the creator’s video has been viewed more than 4.4 million times, with thousands of viewers thanking her for speaking out on the phenomenon.

‘Wow! This is soooo [sic] WHERE. Creating that magic is always the job of the mother. Thank you for raising us!” one person said.

‘Beautifully spoken! This screamed to my soul. This is soooo (sic) accurate and sad at the same time,” added another.

Some women revealed that things are not so one-sided in their household, but they appreciated the creator’s insights.

“This was so interesting. I feel so lucky that my husband is sharing the load with me. And I shouldn’t feel happy. It should be the norm,” a third TikTok user mused.

But some accused the teen of not knowing what she was talking about.

‘I think you are making sweeping statements. Not all men are like that, I don’t see this as typical behavior to show their efforts. Not all women are hiding. Maybe the men in my life are all just better people? What you describe is far from my normal life,’ someone else said.

In response to this, the TikToker said, “I’ve never had a boyfriend either, but I can tell by my friends’ boyfriends or the grown men in my life.” It’s actually one of the main reasons I haven’t dated.”

She added, “It’s not my life either. I am literally 19 and have no children. I learned that in my class on women’s and gender studies [and] it is supported by others.’

In a follow-up video, the TikToker acknowledges that men sometimes do the “chinkeeping,” but “they don’t usually do it as invisibly as women are taught.”

The TikToker reads: ‘I’ve never had a boyfriend either, but I notice [kinkeeping] so much in my friend’s boyfriends or the grown men in my life’

As an example she says: ‘[When] my uncle puts the sandwiches on the table he normally says “I made these sandwiches this morning.”

‘[Men] love to show off and women just wouldn’t because they’re so fixated on it being hidden.”

When asked if anything can be done to help female relatives, the maker concludes: ‘My solution is to talk about it. Show your husband this video.

“And it is important not only to inform our daughters about this, but also our sons [too]… tell them dates and times, help them remember birthdays … and women are not afraid to receive where credit is due.’

