What is jellyfish hair? See the controversial new beauty trend taking social media by storm

A bizarre new beauty trend has swept the world known as the jellyfish bob – with Nicole Kidman the latest sporting the unique style.

The jellyfish haircut is named for its resemblance to the aquatic animal where the outer layer of the hair is shaped into a short bob while the inner layer remains long.

The mullet style is making waves among Gen Zers on TikTok with videos under the jellyfish hair hashtag racking up more than 43 billion views.

Style influencer Tina showed off her jellyfish hair in a video shared with her 66,600 followers and many praised the “pretty” cut.

‘THEY ARE SO CUTE,’ exclaimed one viewer, while another added, ‘I want jellyfish hair so bad, but I have short hair.’

“I want to cut my hair, but not at the same time. Your haircut is like the middle ground,’ laughed a third.

Aussie A-lister Nicole Kidman, 55, donned the bold outfit for her latest magazine shoot.

Aussie A-lister Nicole Kidman, 55, wore a red wig with a blunt bob in the front and long locks in the back for her latest magazine shoot

However, not everyone is convinced of another user passing by @celestefohl poking fun at the haircut and comparing it to TV mom Carol Brady from The Brady Bunch

The actress wore a bold red wig with a blunt bob in the front and long locks in the back on the cover of the latest issue of Perfect Magazine.

Poll Do you like the new jellyfish hair? Yes 36 votes

It’s OK 36 votes

no 452 votes

However, not everyone is convinced by another TikTok user who goes by @celestefohl poking fun at the haircut and comparing it to TV mom Carol Brady from The Brady Bunch.

‘The new jellyfish haircut. I like it, it’s pretty cool, but I’ve definitely seen it on someone before and that person was Carol Brady,” they wrote in the clip.

Dozens in the comments quickly agreed and slammed the bold new hair trend.

“This is what people look like when they put on their own hair extensions,” joked one user.

“I cut this haircut for a lady when I was in hairdressing school in 06. She always called it ‘two coats’ and I hated it,” said one hairdresser.

“It was me in 2011 when I screwed up a scene haircut and was bullied for it,” recalled another viewer.

‘No. imagine how it will grow’, a fourth responded.