What is inflation? Finance expert shares five things everyone should do as cost of living rises

A personal finance expert has listed five smart financial strategies that everyone should be doing as interest rates and the cost of living continue to rise.

Melissa Brownethe founder of My Financial Adulting Plan, encourages others to become financially savvy to achieve personal money goals by saving for an emergency fund, thinking long term, diversifying investments and living below your means.

“The problem is we’re also in an era of declining financial literacy, which means we know we should be doing something, we’re just not sure what,” Browne said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates for five consecutive months this year in an attempt to cure inflation.

1. Create an emergency fund

As a general rule of thumb, it’s wise to have at least three months’ worth of your expenses stashed away in a separate bank account.

Ms Browne said when Covid hit emergency funds it was ‘suddenly super sexy’ because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

“Having a pot of money in case of an emergency means that when life happens, such as unexpected repairs or illness, you don’t have to dip into the credit card,” she said.

Financial expert Queenie Tan from Sydney said she and her boyfriend Pablo, 30, have put aside $30,000 – enough to last them six months without a salary.

“We have an emergency fund of $30,000, which means if we stopped making money, we would be able to live for six months,” Queenie said in a TikTok video.

She said the couple used a free financial app called WeMoney to help them save.

How to save for an emergency fund: – Create a separate savings account – Automate your savings – Maximize your offset account – Continue to add to your emergency fund each month – If you have to dip into your emergency box, remember to fill it up again afterwards

2. Live within your means

Ms Brown said living within your means and spending less than you earn is “the secret to good finances”.

You should also avoid looking at what other people buy or own and instead consider what you can and cannot afford.

“Too many people are trying to keep up, not just with their peers, but with influencers on the internet who don’t even buy the products they use,” she said.

‘My advice? Unsubscribe, unsubscribe and unfriend and start thinking about what’s important to you instead of being influenced to think or buy a certain way.’

This means canceling subscriptions, pausing memberships, or replacing expenses that aren’t necessary.

3. Find additional income

Finding ways to increase your income is another tip Ms Browne recommends as it can reduce financial stress.

“Too often we go straight to tightening our spending (which is important) but we don’t think about finding more income,” she said.

“Whether it’s a second job, a side hustle, becoming a delivery driver, doing online surveys, renting out your stuff or even filling out your tax return – finding more income can be a great way to supplement rising income costs and means you” are not solely dependent on your salary.’

For homeowners, one of the simplest ways to find more income is to simply be your bank for an interest rate reduction.

Ms. Browne said in her course, My Financial Adulting Plan, that the average rate reduction is 0.50% and the biggest savings was $15,000. Every single year.

‘Side hustles’ to increase annual income: Freelancing Dog walking or babysitting Drop shipping Affiliate marketing Copywriting To offer a service to others Selling unused products Sells handmade goods Conducting online surveys Renting out your car

4. Think long term

When it comes to investing or buying property, it’s best to think long term and let compound interest work, it’s magic over time.

Ms Browne said when it comes to investing, no one has a “crystal ball” and experts can only predict what will happen in the future.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen so much uncertainty and conflicting advice when it comes to whether the stock market will continue to fall, whether real estate will fall, whether it’s safe to take on debt and more,” she said.

“Experts can make an educated guess, but let’s remember that most experts predicted a 20 to 40 percent crash in the property market when Covid arrived, and in most areas the reverse has been the case.

‘Instead, it’s about investing for the long term, letting the power of compound interest work its magic and not being reactive to short-term market ups and downs.’

5. Diversify your investments

Ms Browne also suggests diversifying our investment portfolio through property, shares and/or business to reduce losses and profit stable returns over time.

Consider choosing pooled ETFs (exchange-traded funds) over individual stocks or investing in real estate in another high-growth area.

‘A lot of Australians have a salary, a home, some kind of pension and that’s it. That means the balance of your retirement is suddenly critical because it’s the only source of income you have when you stop working,” Browne said.

‘Unless you’re prepared to sell your home and downsize, and not everyone wants to do that. That’s why I’m a fan of multiple income streams and diversification.

‘Diversification can be across property, stocks and businesses, so if one falls, the other is stable or rising.’