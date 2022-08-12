What is Dynamic Pricing? An operations management scientist explains:

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Whether you’re booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking for a boring pre-season football game, you could be dealing with what’s known as dynamic pricing.

With this strategy, companies align their rates with demand. They can lower or raise prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make from the sale.

In addition to airlines and sports teams, hotel chains, car rental companiesride sharing platforms, entertainment companies, Cruise companies And each retailers selling seasonal products or hot items use dynamic pricing.

It uses specialized software and advanced algorithms to keep a close eye on the remaining number of available products, along with how much time is left before the item has to be sold or wasted. Prices are adjusted accordingly.

Why dynamic pricing is important

Sports and entertainment industries have a great incentive to use dynamic pricing.

Since tickets to sports and entertainment events can be resold, any gap between their face value and what fans are willing to pay leads to openings in the brokerage market.

For popular events like play-off games or once-a-decade tours, technologically advanced brokers can get large numbers of tickets from the original seller and resell them with huge profits that don’t benefit the sports teams, artists or venues.

When a team, entertainment company, or vendor they hire uses dynamic pricing, in any case idealmore ticket revenue flows into the pockets of the people responsible for the events. That is, if concertgoers end up paying $249 to see Taylor Swift perform, it makes more sense that they pay an official seller that amount, not a scalper who paid $75 for tickets they never intended to use.

Springsteen ticket outrage

To maximize the money made from sales, dynamic pricing makes sense. However, fair treatment has been an important factor in pricing decisions since customers don’t want to be exploited. That’s probably why sports teams and entertainment companies have been reluctant set prices at sky-high levels that could damage their reputation.

When dynamic pricing causes people to feel harassed, a public outcry can originate. A prime example occurred in the summer of 2022 when Ticketmaster, the leading US ticket seller and distributor, pay fans $5,000 each or more for some of the best places for Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 Tour.

The company response generated another round of buzz with his businesslike tone and lack of an apology. “Prices and sizes are consistent with industry standards for top performers,” said Ticketmaster.

This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license.