What is an ERP system and what is it used for?

What is an ERP?

Now that we know what the acronyms mean, we are going to learn more about the meaning of an ERP. An ERP System is a business resource planning system, and more specifically it is a software by which we can internally manage different areas of the company, from logistics, production and purchases; going through accounting or human resources.

Advantages and Disadvantages of an ERP

Advantage

Improve the flow of information:

By offering accessible information on all business processes, we will be able to eliminate errors as well as duplicate tasks.

Agility in decision-making:

Based on the previous premise, by having all the information accessible, our organisation will be able to make decisions much faster.

Control over the company:

An enterprise resource planning offers traceability, which will help us control when, where and by whom an error has been made within the ERP system, in order to correct it as soon as possible.

Excellent customer service:

Some sales and purchase modules offer very detailed information on each customer, which will allow us to offer an improved customer service, since we will know your needs more quickly.

Cost reduction and greater profitability:

By using an ERP program, the investment will be reduced by optimising business processes and integrating company departments. In addition to this and all the other advantages, they mean that there will be an increase in profitability.

Disadvantages

Luckily, the disadvantages are less than the advantages, but they must also be taken into account so as not to be surprised. The main disadvantage is the price. We are dealing with software that, by integrating the departments of a company, is relatively expensive. Especially if you want business software with many modules or very personalised. If it is true that, in the long run, the cost savings will be very high and the investment will have been worth it.

Another disadvantage is the implementation time and the learning process. Often, some ERP systems require a complex installation that will make their start-up and learning period longer than expected. If we are dealing with a cloud ERP (in the cloud), the implementation time will be reduced compared to a local one. In any case, this will quickly be solved once we have done with the tool.

Features of an ERP

When we talk about the characteristics of the ERP, we will have to make two distinctions: Characteristics of a general ERP or an ERP for offices, in our case.

The characteristics that should be taken into account and requested from any ERP system are the following:

Task automation: Being able to perform a multitude of tasks automatically, which allows us to dedicate ourselves to more productive tasks.

Scalability and modules: Possibility of acquiring different modules and making our ERP grow as our business grows.

Integrations: Possibility of integrating the ERP system with other software, to integrate the departments more robustly.

Real-time synchronisation: Possibility that all the information is available from any device in real time, to carry out collaborative tasks in the cloud.

Analytics: Inclusion of all kinds of reports and analyses that allow us to analytically monitor the data.

Types of ERP

We are going to see different types of ERPs.

Depending on the installation

Here we can find two types of programs, cloud or on premise, or what is the same, in the cloud or locally.

On the cloud

Currently, the format par excellence, whether we are talking about an ERP, a CRM or any other tool. The ideal is to take advantage of the benefits offered by the cloud, such as greater security, automatic updates and (almost) unlimited storage capacity. An online ERP is a great ally for your organisation.

According to the size

When we talk about an enterprise resource planning system, we can say that an SME does not have the same needs as a large company, just as a factory does not have the same needs as a consultancy. For this reason, in addition to existing ERPs by sector, there are also ERPs by company size.

For large companies

A large company will need a robust, scalable, very flexible ERP that can be adapted to its particular needs. In addition, this ERP must offer modules for all types of departments, from accounting and billing, to sales, purchasing, logistics, project management or production processes. A good example would be the SAP ERP.

For SMEs

An SME will need a more specific ERP and not the most used ERP, since an electronic components factory does not have the same needs as a travel wholesaler, for example. In addition, the budget to allocate for the ERP will be lowered, so we will have to look for an ERP that offers us exactly what we need and nothing more, for a cheaper price.

For small companies

Finally, small businesses should analyse whether they really need an ERP or not, because it may pay them to acquire specific programs to manage the tasks that require it, such as a CRM, or a payroll program. However, depending on the sector, there are small companies that do require an ERP and there, again, they must look for something very specific to their sector, which provides them with the maximum possible solutions to the tasks of their area.

Conclusions

In short, reserving a budget item to acquire an ERP is essential to efficiently carry out day-to-day work. Whether you choose one of the most used ERPs or a sectoral tool, you will have to take into account whether it is in the cloud or locally, the modules it offers, whether you want to integrate the departments or not, what data you want to manage, and much more. In any case, acquiring an ERP system will always be a safe bet.