In the event of an earthquake, an earthquake safety gas valve could be one of the most important things standing between you and a significant risk to your health and safety. Simple in design and yet incredibly effective, an earthquake shutoff valve works to automatically cut off the flow of gas into your home or commercial building. This dramatically reduces the risk of a gas leak or an explosion.

But if you’re not from an earthquake-prone area, or find yourself moving to one soon, you may have never even heard about these safety devices. But they are incredibly important to your safety and wellness. Here, we’re taking a closer look at earthquake valves, how they work, and why every building (home or office) needs to have one of these installed if you live in an earthquake prone area like California. In the event of a seismic event or other emergency, you’ll be glad you took the time to take precautions and protect your property and loved ones.

What is an Earthquake Valve?

To protect your property and personal safety in the event of an earthquake, installing an earthquake valve is one of the most important steps you can take. An earthquake valve, also known as a seismic valve, essentially works to automatically shut off the flow of gas into your building. This shut off is triggered by this sensitive device that can detect pressure caused by seismic activity like an earthquake. Simply enough, when an earthquake occurs, this device can sense the activity and will automatically shut off the gas flow to your house, eliminating the risk of a gas leak or explosion.

Having an earthquake valve is essentially because it can help mitigate potential damage that would be caused by a seismic event. When an earthquake strikes, it can easily break gas lines and cause gas leaks or even explosions. Earthquake valves protect your home, property, and loved ones from harm in the event of an earthquake of magnitude of 5.2 or higher.

How Does an Earthquake Valve Work?

Now that we know how important these devices are, let’s take a closer look into how they actually work. The earthquake valve is installed on your gas meter. It’s placed on the spot where it connects to your gas pipes as the seismic valve prevents a gas leak or explosion in the event of an earthquake.

If a seismic event is detected, pressure is sensed under the diaphragm right by the impulse line. When an increase in pressure is detected, the diaphragm then lifts and pushes up a spring. When the spring hits a certain point, the latch mechanism of the valve releases. This release closes the gas line, effectively shutting off the gas supply to the building. Simple yet effective, that’s how an earthquake valve works.

Are Earthquake Valves Required by Law?

Depending on where you live, earthquake valve regulations will of course vary. Cities with a high risk of seismic events, like Los Angeles or San Francisco, are currently adopting new and updated codes that require earthquake valves to be installed to protect their communities. These cities and municipalities require professional earthquake valve installation for homes, offices, and large commercial buildings like hospitals or government buildings. Having an earthquake valve is also important in these areas if you’re building a new home, selling a home, or renovating your property in excess of 10,000 dollars.

3 Reasons Why You Need an Earthquake Valve for Your Home or Commercial Property

As you can see, an earthquake valve can play a critical role in protecting your property and family in the even of a seismic event. But there are quite a few reasons why you definitely need one of these on your property if you live in an area that’s prone to earthquakes.

Curious as to why you should have an earthquake valve installed? Here are three reasons why it’s so important:

Protection in the event of an earthquake: a gas leak or an explosion can cause significant damage to your home. Even worse, it can threaten the health and safety of those who are inside. Installing an earthquake shutoff valve is the most effective way to eliminate this threat and keep those you care about safe.

Eliminate human error: in the event of an earthquake or another type of emergency, you may not respond quick enough or even remember to manually shut off your gas line. It’s a common mistake in the midst of an emergency. Additionally, you may not even be able to safely reach your gas shut off location if there’s a fire or gas leak that could be hazardous to your health. Having an earthquake valve installed will automatically eliminate this problem and protect you from the risk of human error.

Save money: this one might seem like a bit of a surprise for some people. But in reality, an earthquake valve can save you a lot of money in the big picture. While there are upfront costs, of course, with having this valve installed, it can actually save you money by reducing your earthquake insurance cost. Additionally, with a shutoff valve you may even save your property from a major explosion that, even with insurance, will incur significant costs overall.

Conclusion – What is an Earthquake Valve?

An earthquake can be one of the most frightening and dangerous natural disasters that you could ever experience. Earthquakes can cause severe structural damage to buildings, which can result in gas leaks, fires, explosions, and loss of life. But preparation is everything when it comes to earthquake safety. By installing an earthquake valve in your home or commercial property, you can protect yourself from the common risks of living in an earthquake-prone region. Safe Gas plumbing is available to help add these valves. These devices sense seismic activity and will automatically shut off the gas line entering your building, preventing leaks, explosions, and keeping you safe.