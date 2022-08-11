What Is a Typical Day in the Life of an Electrician?

Electrician careers differ depending on if you do residential, commercial, or industrial projects.

Most electricians work a regular weekly shift beginning at 7 am and ending around 3:30 pm. The

day starts at the shop or building/company you work for, where you’ll receive a list of service

calls and tasks. While there are some routine parts of the job, activities and work conditions

change with each appointment.

Day-to-Day Electrician Tasks

To understand a typical day in the life of an electrician, here’s a list of tasks they’re given.

Although each job is unique, most electricians handle basic wiring, electrical installations, and

repairs. Some projects involve running wires for weeks and installing conduit boxes for the same

building. Others are straightforward repairs and replacements or routine inspections. Everyday

tasks that residential and commercial electricians perform include:

• Diagnosing and fixing wiring problems

• Using ohmmeters, voltmeters, and oscilloscopes to test electrical systems

• Inspecting electrical equipment for defects and hazards

• Repairing electrical components

• Wiring different components, including circuit breakers and transformers

• Reading plans, blueprints, and building codes

Electricians usually receive a long list of activities to do for the day. The list may feature testing

different systems, repairs, and maintenance. Electricians must also be prepared for things that

could potentially go wrong. What seems like a straightforward job may take longer than expected

due to unforeseen complications. Some electrical companies also offer emergency 24/7 services,

so electricians may face new developments in their schedule at an ongoing basis.

Electrical Troubleshooting

Nearly all calls electricians receive from clients involve troubleshooting the problem. In most

cases, the electrician faces an issue that needs a prompt solution. The job will start with carefully

examining the electrical system and wiring to diagnose the problem. Working with electricity is

dangerous, so electricians must follow safety protocols.

Safety is paramount whether the call is an emergency or routine electrical equipment servicing.

No electrician rushes into a job without proper protocol and adequate safety gear. Some jobs

involve climbing ladders or working in tight spaces, while others require specific, sensitive

equipment.

After troubleshooting, electricians must provide customers with clear information about the

diagnosed problem and its solution.

Indoor vs Outdoor Services

The bulk of electrical work occurs indoors because most wiring and utility boxes are installed

inside buildings. Some jobs may involve working outdoors, so electricians must be prepared for

all weather conditions. Working under the rain, snow, or sun is normal. The work may also

involve tight spaces with dim light, which calls for flashlights and other tools that promote

precision.

Electricians don’t have to wear gloves because of the fine wiring and tool work. Some tasks

involving dirty wires and boxes make wearing a glove sensible, but electrical cables are generally

not too messy. Demolitions may expose you to dirt, but that’s an inherent part of the electrical

job.

Electrician Work Hours

The working hours an electrician puts in will vary from week to week. Electricians may visit a

different site every day or stay in the same workplace for several weeks or months. Some

electricians travel a long distance to get to the job site. A typical day starts at 7 am and ends at

3:30 pm. Other companies have a 9 to 5 schedule, while others feature 24/7 emergency services

with three or four shifts.

Electricians may be called to work during off-hours, including late evenings and weekends. Many

electricians are willing to work overtime because the extra hours pay more. Electrical jobs aren’t

always straightforward. Some repairs may take longer than projected, while others go into the

next day. Electricians may also pick up small jobs in different areas so that the breaks coincide

with the travel time between jobs.

Pursuing Electrician Careers

Are you considering a path in one of the many electrician careers? An apprenticeship program

with leading electrical companies or visiting a trade school can be a good start. During classroom

and practical training, you’ll learn about the different tasks, protocols, and schedules you’ll be

required to follow on a daily basis. The career allows you to work your way toward becoming a

journeyman, licensed electrician, and master electrician. Each level has unique job

responsibilities, which determine the activities included in a typical day.