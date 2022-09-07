What is a therian? Seattle woman Naia Ōkami, who identifies as a wolf shares what her life is like

Naia said her wolf identity does not affect her daily life, job or relationships

She said she “don’t care” about those who send her cruel comments online

A woman who identifies as a wolf opens up about her unique life and hits back at bullying trolls who call her “mentally ill.”

Naia Ōkami, from Seattle in the US, calls herself a therian, someone who identifies as an extinct or living non-human animal, and believes she is a British Columbia Wolf “spiritually and psychologically”.

Speaking on the I have news for you podcast, the 28-year-old — who goes online by NaiaGoesAwoo — said identifying as a wolf doesn’t affect her day-to-day life, relationships or job and she “don’t really care” about the nasty things people say about her online.

What is a therian? Therians, or therianthropes, are people who intrinsically identify as an animal that exists or has existed on Earth. Being therian is involuntary, rather than subcultures like the furry fandom, in which one chooses to interact with the community. Therians are generally aware that they physically have a human body. Therians, despite having an animal identity, almost always behave like everyone else. They are not defined by their theriatropy, just as any other identity does not fully encompass a person. Source: Otherkin Wiki

Naia, who is also transgender, said she was only 10 years old when she started telling people she had “the spirit of a wolf” and had to figure out her identity for years before finding the term therian.

She said she’s a wolf “on every level except physical,” often howls, sometimes pulls tail and ears when dressing up, and spends time volunteering at wolf sanctuaries to bond with the animals.

“So spiritually and psychologically I identify as a wolf, but I know I’m human. I walk on two legs, I have a job, I have a career. My partner is human,” she said.

Naia has been open about her identity and has faced cruel criticism and trolling as a result, but is unfazed.

“There are plenty of reasons to hate someone. If you’re going to hate me for being rude and I said something that offended you or did something wrong, that’s a valid reason not to like me,” she said.

“But if you’re going to hate me because of an identity or a quality that doesn’t hurt you or anyone else, I don’t really need you in my life anyway.”

Naia said people also often mistakenly assume she must have mental health issues, but assured listeners that she doesn’t.

‘Mental health problems are judged by the way they affect your performance in society. Do they affect your day-to-day skills? Do they affect your ability to have a career? Do they affect interpersonal relationships? Being a therian doesn’t do any of those things,” she said.

“Are there people who have taken it to the point where yes, if you go to work and you bark at your co-workers, that can obviously cause a problem, but most therians don’t.”

Naia volunteers at wolf sanctuaries to be closer to her canine counterparts and said her bond with the animals isn’t “supernatural” or “magical,” but more like that of a wildlife professional caring for and studying them.

She often wears wolf-themed clothing and accessories and says she occasionally dresses up in a tail and ears at special events like Comic Con.

Naia said her unique identity “makes no difference” in her friendships and relationships and that she only has a few therian friends.

She claims to be a wolf therian who helps her in her job as a detective, tracking down people who harm animals and children.

“When I go after predators … I feel like a wolf hunting my prey and my prey happens to be people who do bad things,” she said.