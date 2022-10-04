What is a private proxy server?

The only way you can avoid getting blocked by websites online is by using proxies. These act as an intermediary between your IP address and the server you are sending a request to. Proxies are very useful as they allow you to send any number of requests without worrying about being blocked.

Proxies can be shared, semi-shared and private. With a shared proxy, you do not own it alone. There is a pool of other users who can access the same server. While you will still be able to browse through many sites without being blocked, there are some disadvantages of a shared proxy. Chances of being detected are high, which could lead some websites to block any requests from that particular proxy. Also, you risk being hacked and someone can get through to your devices through a shared proxy. That’s where you need a private proxies server according to PrivateProxy.

Benefits of using a private proxy

A private proxy on the other hand is used by only one person. Once you pay for it, it becomes yours. All requests you send will be through this private server. So what are the advantages of a private proxy? Here are the top reasons to invest in one today.

1. Privacy

Everything you do on the internet can be tracked. To stay hidden, you can use a proxy. An even better option is a private proxy. It offers security and privacy whenever you are online. Because no one else has access to it, you maintain a high level of security. While you may appear as being part of other users online, your IP address remains unique.

2. Addresses from multiple locations

One of the best things about a private proxy is that you have a wider range of areas to collect data from. Even in geographical locations that are banned, you can easily collect data. That’s because the proxy will use an IP address for that specific location.

3. High speed

Because you’re the only user, private proxies are super fast. Most proxies that are shared tend to be slow. That is because of overloading. When many users use the same server it can slow things down. However, for private servers, you are the only user. That means you can accomplish faster results.

4. More control

When you share a proxy, anyone can access it at any time. You won’t be able to control it or how fast it is. All the features you get will depend on the other users. With a private proxy, you have more control. You get to choose which locations to collect data from. The provider will simply provide an IP address that won’t be blocked.

Use cases

So in which cases is a private proxy useful? There are so many uses. Some can be used in residential areas while others for business activities. As a business, you may need to collect user data from various websites.

1. Travel agencies

The travel industry is one area that uses private proxies for several reasons. Daily tasks involve gathering data from several sources. This includes data on changing travel fares based on different seasons.

Travel agencies have to process a lot of data within a short time. So a private proxy provides an automated way of doing this. Therefore, agencies can accomplish more, faster, and without being detected.

2. Ads

When placing ads online, you need to be sure they will reach the right audience. This is more important if you are trying to reach a bigger audience and paying for ads. Some online businesses use proxies to verify that the right ads have been placed online. So advertisers will check to make sure that the ads are placed correctly and for the right audience.

The only disadvantage of a private server is the cost. It is more expensive than the other types. It is easy to understand why especially since you get more security. At the end of the day, privacy and security outweigh the costs. The benefits of using private proxies speak for themselves.

3. Gaming

Some games are not available in many countries. If you are a gamer, a proxy is a great way to overcome this. Usually, games require high-speed internet. So a shared proxy won’t be ideal. A private server on the other hand will have lightning-fast speeds so you can enjoy games from any part of the world.

4. Social media automation

Social media offers a lot of opportunities to businesses. It becomes easier to collect data from billions of users. Through proxies, social media bots can manage several accounts without any detection. That way you can get more followers and likes within a shorter time.

5. Personal

You can use a private residential proxy. It is usually connected and provided by your internet provider. This just gives you additional security and fast internet browsing speed. It also makes you anonymous so you can freely browse at any time.

So if you want to speed up your online connection, hide your IP address or automate a large number of tasks, the answer lies in a private proxies server. Your public IP address is visible to others without proxy and you’re using limited resources. However you can employ private proxies to do the job and for personal uses. They are like a middleman that sends a request to your website to get data and then retrieves the data safely for you.

Final thoughts

A private proxy is a great tool if you want to avoid detection on the internet. Unlike their shared counterparts, these servers are very fast and usually never face periods of slow speed. Also because you are the only user, the risk of getting detected is low. Hackers will have a hard time trying to penetrate your devices.

Search continuously for hours worrying about third parties looking to steal your data. The proxy gives an extra layer of security so that no one detects your IP address. If you haven’t thought of buying a private proxy start now. It will make your work faster and keep you safe while browsing online. Even though they may be more costly, private proxy servers are very important for businesses.