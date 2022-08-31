What is a passive house? Ultra eco-friendly Queensland home can be heated with a hairdryer

The ventilation system of the eco-home keeps the humidity within 30-60 percent

Thanks to the smart design, the house can be heated in 20 minutes with a hair dryer

The Kearneys Springs trail is located in Toowoomba, 132 kilometers east of Brisbane

One of the ‘greenest’ houses in Australia has a state-of-the-art design that will save owners thousands on electricity bills thanks to the ability to be fully heated with a hairdryer in just 20 minutes.

Built in 2020, the modern house is located in the Toowoomba suburb of Kearneys Springs, 132km east of Brisbane and is the second of its kind in Queensland.

Something as small as a hair dryer or oven heats the house in a few minutes thanks to the insulation, airtightness, double glazing in doors and windows and a sophisticated ventilation system.

The eco-friendly four bedroom pad has been certified as a ‘Passive Plus Home’ meaning it has minimal environmental impact with a design that requires little heating and cooling.

The floors, ceilings and walls enclose a thick layer of insulation and all glass doors and windows are double glazed to keep the heat in in winter and out in summer.

There is also a cleverly designed ventilation system that keeps the humidity in the house at a comfortable 30-60 percent all year round.

What is a certified passive house? ‘Passive house’ is a design standard that achieves thermal comfort with minimal heating and cooling by using insulation, airtightness, appropriate window and door design, ventilation systems with heat recovery and the elimination of thermal bridges. Originally developed in Germany in the 1990s, Passive House principles are now used all over the world. Passive House standards are performance-oriented: they set performance goals to be met, but do not dictate specific materials or products. The Passive House Institute manages a certification scheme that allows a building to be called a certified passive house once it meets certain performance standards. Source: yourhome.gov.au

Although the house is airtight, it can be opened to allow the natural breeze to flow through.

An airy L-shaped family room houses a kitchen, lounge and meals, features a towering two-storey atrium and opens out to a covered outdoor patio.

The dining area has a servery window that can be pulled back to serve as a private bar and a Hamptons-style kitchen with marble countertops and an island with a breakfast bar.

On the ground floor is a master suite and upstairs there are three more cozy bedrooms and a home study.

In addition to the energy efficiency of the house, there is also a reverse cycle ducted air conditioning and a heat recovery system with medical grade filters and a rainwater tank.

Marketing agent Richard Cocozza of Upside Real Estate said: realestate.com.auhe believed the house to be the first Passive House Plus certified home to be sold in Australia.

“The way the air circulates in the house and the idea that everything contributes to heating it, from the oven to a hair dryer, and given how airtight it can be, it’s very efficient,” he said.

“That’s why the air conditioner is so small, since it’s a 220-square-foot house. When it’s closed, the glazing, the insulation, the gas-tight windows to keep it airtight, means it doesn’t take much to cool or heat it up.’

It sold for $630,000 in April to a local woman who wanted to downsize the drawing with a profit of $100,000 since it last changed hands in March of last year.