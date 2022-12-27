What is a Fitzroy Garage Session? Melbourne TikTokers criticized for garage party

Viral videos of ‘mullet and mustache brothers’ partying in a downtown shed have divided netizens around the world on whether they are cool or embarrassing.

The polarizing videos show a group of men having a ‘garage shoot’ in Fitzroy, Melbourne’s hip urban arts and nightlife hub, earlier this month.

Clips show them awkwardly dancing, making prayer signs, vaping, and even cutting their hair in the street.

Millions of people around the world have weighed in on the bizarre holiday with several confused as to why they are seeing it on social media despite never having been to Australia, let alone Fitzroy.

Clips of a ‘garage session’ (above) in the trendy inner-city Melbourne suburb of Fitzroy have gone viral with people accusing the partiers of being fake.

People accused the boys (above) of being ‘private school kids pretending to be poor’, while others said they seemed more interested in creating content for social media than having fun.

Initially, the group received backlash for appearing ‘fake’ with hundreds of commenters accusing them of hosting the party for social media content rather than genuine fun.

“If I saw this while walking down the street I would turn around and turn around,” wrote another.

‘Is this the first day these guys have been outside or something?’ another said.

A third wrote: ‘I have just described what an ick is.’

“This is what a party/club looks like when you’re sober, trust me as an ex-bartender lol,” another commented.

Thousands of comments accused Fitzroy’s team of being ‘fake’ and hosting the party just to create content for social media (comments below videos pictured)

Meanwhile, other commentators mocked the group’s ‘hipster’ appearance.

“I feel like I’m looking at the origin story of some future Liberal MPs,” quipped one commenter.

“This video just asked me if I knew Tame Impala was a dude,” wrote another.

One of the videos titled “flawless vibes” shows the group posed rigidly around the garage as designated cameramen captured the magic.

“Still looking for said vibes,” wrote one commenter.

“Flawless is not the word I would use,” said another.

Clips show the group of men awkwardly dancing, making prayer signs, vaping, and even cutting their hair in the street (above).

Hundreds of people have defended Fitzroy’s party and said it seemed genuinely fun.

However, hundreds of viewers also defended the group, saying that their party seemed like a good time.

‘Why is everyone mad at the Fitzroy garage session? I’m mad I wasn’t invited,’ said one.

“Damn I thought it looked a little lit but people say no,” wrote another.

“Quite confronting how much hate there is for a harmless video of people having a good time. Sad world we live in,” another person commented.

One of the guys even chimed in and said, ‘Bruh, it’s getting a bit much now, we were just chillin’.

Meanwhile, other TikTokers have recreated their own ‘Fitzroy garage sessions’ around the world.

Hundreds of TikTokers have recreated the viral ‘Fitzroy’s garage session’ (above), while others defended the men and said the party looked like fun.

Sydney-based lawyer Jahan Kalantar explained why the Fitzroy garage phenomenon is having such an impact in a 60-second video on Saturday.

“Fitzroy is an interesting suburb of Melbourne, it’s a suburb that traditionally had working-class roots, but seems to have been substantially gentrified,” he said.

“The reason the comments are so virulent is that a lot of people say that this house party represents everything that is wrong with house parties.

‘These are rich people becoming poor, colloquially what we call ‘champagne socialists’. Rich suburban folks playing poor for some kind of brownie points.

He claimed the group’s ‘commodification of poverty’ is what made them viral.

“Boys from the coast go to Newtown… there, I explained it to the peeps in Sydney,” another person commented.

One of the boys followed up the comments accusing them of being ‘private school kids pretending to be poor’ with a video of himself singing the words ‘I don’t have money’ with the caption ‘I honestly wish you were right’. .