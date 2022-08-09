What Is a Federal Search Warrant?

Federal law enforcement officials obtain search warrants when they need to act quickly in a criminal investigation, or if they are concerned that sensitive materials they need may be moved, concealed, altered or destroyed.

The search warrant request is made by a federal law enforcement agency when officials conclude that information, often documents or electronic devices, related to a criminal investigation may be found in someone’s home, business, car or other property.

a search warrant is not in itself an indication or accusation of the subject’s guilt.

Nevertheless, the use of such an injunction indicates a sense of urgency of prosecution – and is used only when “it appears that the use of a subpoena, subpoena, solicitation, or other less intrusive alternative means to obtain the material will significantly reduce the availability of the material.” or endanger the usability of the sought materials,” said the law manualthe department’s official guide to criminal procedure.