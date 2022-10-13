What inflation? Biden makes surprise stop at LA taco shop to buy $4.50 quesadillas

<!–

President Joe Biden finally found a way to beat inflation — traveling to Tacos 1986, an LA eatery with prices that could have existed during his third Senate term.

Biden dined with two local Democratic lawmakers, Representatives Karen Bass and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, during a visit to the West Coast, raising campaign funds for House Democrats as they try to cling to control of the House.

Biden ordered a quesadilla asada and a quesadilla de pollo — giving him an option of steak or chicken, along with four tacos de pollo offered on the Tijuana-style mixed English and Spanish menu branch.

He got it all for just $16.45, on a day when the Department of Commerce announced the consumer price index was 8.2 percent higher than a year ago. That was barely less than last month’s 8.3 percent, with core inflation, which takes away energy and food costs, up 6.6 percent.

At the counter of the restaurant, Biden asked for the takeout order for Bass, paying cash.

“What do we owe you,” he said. To lower the bill, a 50 percent discount was “public service.”

Biden could very well believe what he was hearing. “Six zero?” he asked.

But he was generous at the till and left a cashier $60.

But the full amount was not intended for the workers, in a state with a minimum wage of $15 an hour. Biden asked the cashier to provide the next customer’s meal for free.

“Here, let me give you another $45, and the next person that comes in, give him free,” Biden said. The cashier put the balance in a tip jar.

While there, he answered a few questions from the press about inflation and other topics.

He spoke of a drop in gas prices before Opec+ countries announced a production cut that infuriated the government.

Biden greeted workers and praised his infrastructure bill, as well as efforts to ease congestion and pollution

Biden pointed to lower gas prices and commented on Saudi Arabia after OPEC’s production cut

“Nationally they fell about $1.35 and they’re still down more than a dollar, but we’re going to work on housing… That’s the most important thing we need to do,” he said.

When asked, he had a veiled message for oil giant Saudi Arabia.

“We’re about to talk to you,” Biden said, but when asked to bolster his comments, he just said “stay tuned.”

Biden also tweeted an image of him having a virtual meeting with his economics team from what appears to be a hotel room in LA.

“I’m in CA today, but my team briefed me on today’s econ news. Inflation is happening worldwide, but we remain in a strong position to lower inflation while maintaining a strong job market,” Biden wrote.

“I have told my team to stay in touch with key market players as conditions evolve,” he said.