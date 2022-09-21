What hell probably looks like! Southwest is mocked after giving ukulele’s to passengers on flight

The world’s first ukulele lesson at 30,000 feet took place last Friday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu.

Unfortunately, the class was not warmly welcomed on social media, with one user even suggesting that a war crimes trial would be appropriate for anyone who had the idea of ​​handing out free ukuleles to passengers.

The project was a collaboration between Southwest and instrument dealer Guitar Center. The organizers called it the “first ukulele lesson in flight.” The passengers learned to play ‘Hello, Aloha’. How are you?’ in its entirety.

The flight time between Long Beach and Honolulu is five hours and 50 minutes. There are 175 passengers on board for the lesson.

The idea of ​​being on the run was enough to set off a firestorm on Twitter. Tom Nichols of The Atlantic tweeted, “I’m a big fan of Southwest, but this may have made me murderous.”

This is one of the many viral responses the promotion received

User Omri Ceren tweeted: ‘This is why The Hague exists’, a reference to the war crimes taking place in the Dutch city.

Someone else took up that theme and tweeted about the giveaway: “This is a violation of the Geneva Convention.”

Another person wrote: ‘What if you don’t want to hear a cacophony of ukuleles? What if you just want to sit in silence and watch TV or read for the entire flight, like a regular flight?’

The promotion seemed to backfire on Southwest being roasted on Twitter

A Twitter user said those behind the promotion deserved to stand trial for war crimes

The promotion resulted in one person proposing an alternative mode of transportation

The ukuleles donated by Southwest and Guitar Center are worth $60

Amtrak even joined in on the fun, posting a photo of the passengers from the Southwest with the caption, “By the way, we have a quiet car.”

While another said: ‘Caught thousands of feet in the air with 180 people strumming ukuleles they don’t know how to play sounds like the opposite of ‘fun’…’

A user named Howiszhu tweeted, “I’d be on the no-fly list if this happened to me.”

Some people took it more seriously, one person tweeted: ‘You hassled an entire flight for a promotional partnership?!

They continued, “As someone with sensory processing problems related to sound, I would have literally sat double in my chair, arms above my head, sobbing and having a panic attack.”

Another wrote on Twitter: ‘I AM a music teacher and I would object to this. as much as I personally would like a free ukulele, I don’t think other people should be subjected to it against their will.’

A passenger on board tweeted: ‘My flight was due to leave 20 minutes ago and a Southwest employee just pulled out a ukulele to entertain us’

At least one person didn’t think it was such a bad idea. The user, Joseph_Joe_M, said: ‘Never heard such a bunch of funny whiners in my life. This is a great idea and if you can’t practice ukulele for 20 minutes without threatening your peace of mind, maybe next time you should try swimming to Hawaii when you need that much rest.”

Responding to the negative comment, Southwest said on Twitter: “Don’t worry, all of you, everyone puts their ukuleles away after 20 minutes because they’ve already mastered how to play.”

Although the video shows most of the passengers seem to be enjoying the lessons, except for a few masked individuals who don’t play the small guitars.

The group’s teacher, Alexandra Windsor, the educational affairs specialist for Guitar Center Lessons, shared: KTLA: ‘Since 2014 I have been teaching students through Guitar Center, but never on an airplane. It was inspiring to see how quickly passengers of all ages picked up the ukulele – many with no musical background.”

The lesson took place after the drinks service passed through the cabin.

The ukuleles given to the passengers sell for $60, according to the Guitar Center website. They also got a free suitcase to keep their new gifts safe.

Windsor told KTLA, “The ukulele is the perfect instrument for beginners, and it shows how fun and easy learning something new can be.”

She was joined on the run by two other Hawaii-based teachers, Ryan Miyashiro and Ryan Imata.

In a press release, Southwest Airlines said they were happy to be part of the celebration of Hawaiian culture and said it “underlines our daily commitment to serve and celebrate the spirit of Aloha.”

Southwest posted a photo of the passengers on Twitter, adding, “By the time they got to Honolulu, they were pros.”

There is an ongoing partnership between Southwest and Guitar Center where music store customers can win a trip to Hawaii. you can come in here. The deadline is September 30.

Portuguese immigrant Joao Fernandez brought the ukulele to Hawaii in the late 1800s. In its native country, the small guitar is known as a branguinha.

The instrument took off among the locals on the island where it was renamed ukulele, which translates as ‘jumping flea’.

The instrument was brought to the world in 1961 when Elvis Presley played it during the movie Blue Hawaii.