What Happens When You Make Minimum Monthly Payments?

Sure, submitting the minimum credit card payment permitted will keep your credit account open and allow you to skirt late fees. But that’s about it, as far as benefits go. While there are times when only having to make the smallest payment is a relief, making it a habit can get you in real financial trouble. Below are the consequences you could face by paying only the minimum.

It will take much longer to pay off your debt

Minimum payment requirements are typically set at lowest-possible levels. In general, your bill will be for a fixed amount or a percentage of the total amount due, whichever is greatest. Some credit card companies require just 1% or 2% of your balance each month, in addition to accrued interest and fees. Making such payments will, indeed, shield you from late fees. However, they won’t make a dent in your overall balance.

On the back of your credit card statements, you’ll find a chart. It indicates the amount owed and the number of years needed to clear a balance if just the minimum is paid. Don’t be shocked if it shows 10 or 20 years or more!

To markedly shorten that timeframe, try to pay more than you owe. For instance, if you receive a bonus or tax refund, use it to pay off some or all of your high-interest credit card debt.

Those interest charges will grow

Don’t think credit card issuers are being altruistic by allowing you to make minimum payments. Far from it. In fact, they hope you do make such payments, so that you rack up interest charges. Why? Because it’s pure profit for them. So when you make just the minimum payment, you’re not really getting anywhere. But they are by taking more money out of your pocket.

To get an idea of how much interest you’ll be charged, divide the card’s APR by 12 and then multiply it by your average balance. Say your credit card has a 21% annual percentage rate. Your monthly rate will be 1.75% (21 percent divided by 12). Now multiply that by your balance. If said balance is $10,000, for example, and you just make a minimum payment, you’ll shell out close to a whopping $175 in interest the following month.

Your credit could take a hit

Your credit utilization ratio – the percentage of the borrower’s total credit being used – goes up along with your credit card balance. The general rule of thumb is to keep this ratio under 30%. If you go higher, your credit score will drop, and lenders will suspect you’re not a good candidate to pay off new debt. Even if you are granted a loan or credit card, you will pay a higher interest rate than someone with a better credit score. You may also have trouble getting a job or securing an apartment if your credit score is in the pits.

You can use a credit utilization calculator to see what your ratio is. If it’s too close to your credit limit, do what you can to reduce that balance. National Debt Relief has created a debt calculator to help you with budgeting and keeping track of your finances. This could help put your finances into perspective.

Seek Assistance

Getting hit with late fees is worse than making minimum payments, because late payment can hurt your credit. If that is all you can afford, and your situation is worsening, you might want to consider working with National Debt Relief. They negotiate with your creditors to pay off your debt for less than you owe and get a fresh start.