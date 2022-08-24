What happens when you don’t service your hot water system

<!–

Thousands race to check their hot water systems after a plumbing company reveals what happens if they aren’t cleaned or properly maintained for a long time.

Service today Australia shared the ‘disgusting’ TikTok video show what lurked this week in a ‘neglected’ rusty hot water system as a warning to their followers.

Water trapped in dirty, unused hot water systems can have a negative effect on your skin’s pores, hair, and clothing as it travels into the shower, faucets, and washing machine.

Nathan, a plumbing expert for the company, told FEMAIL that you should have your hot water system serviced every one to five years, depending on the model.

A shocking TikTok video shows what happens to hot water systems that are not maintained. In the clip posted by Service Today Australia, a build-up of minerals and rust can be seen inside as the tank hasn’t been cleaned in ‘years’

A number of important signals can also indicate whether the system needs maintenance, such as poor water flow, tank leakage, water temperature and system age.

“If your water has undergone extreme discoloration, the recommended service has passed and it may need to be replaced,” Nathan said.

“Hot water valves have a five-year replacement life before they cause a safety problem.”

Nathan said the tank in the TikTok video was over 13 years old and the owner was not aware of when it was last serviced — if ever. The all-important anode rod, which sits in the tank from above, was also not replaced (shown: a new rod compared to a damaged one)

Nathan said the tank in the TikTok video was over 13 years old and claims the owner was not aware of when it was last serviced — if ever.

The all-important anode rod, which sits in the tank from the top, was also not replaced.

‘The anode rod is on the inside of the hot water system’s boiler; It is made of magnesium or aluminum and uses an electrochemical process to attract limestone, iron and other mineral particles normally present in water’, Nathan explains.

‘Essentially, the anode rod works by first pulling the corrosion process (which would otherwise damage the tank) towards itself.

“In other words, it ‘sacrifices’ itself to extend the life of your water heater.”

The rod should be replaced every five years to prevent rust and deterioration of the hot water system.

“The anode rod is attached to the inside of the hot water system tank,” Nathan said. The rod should be replaced every five years to prevent rust and deterioration of the hot water system

Signs that your hot water system needs servicing: – Poor water flow – Leakage from the tank – The temperature of the outgoing water – is the temperature high enough? Is the water temperature at a safe level? – System age – all systems require maintenance within 5 years of their previous service to ensure safety and longevity – Discolored water Source: Service today Australia

Your hair and skin can also become dry over time due to the minerals in the water, which can clog pores and cause acne.

Over time, you may also notice that your skin needs hydration to stay hydrated.

The video has since been viewed more than 257,000 times and received a flood of comments from other TikTok users.

“Imagine the water pipes,” one person wrote, another added: “That’s why you never fill the kettle from the hot water tap!”

Those who want to make sure their water is clean enough to shower in can also purchase a shower filter.