What happens next? Day 1 of mourning the Queen will see Charles proclaimed King at St James’s Palace

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Queen passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 and King Charles III is now the new monarch. Below is an image describing the daily record of what is expected to happen, leading up to the Queen’s funeral, scheduled for September 19.

The day of death is traditionally D-Day or D+0, but since the announcement came late in the day – at 6:30 p.m. – plans for the complex arrangements known as Operation London Bridge were pushed back a day, meaning the today D +1.

On Day 1, Charles is proclaimed king at St. James’s Palace before meeting Liz Truss and her cabinet and holding his first Privy Council.

Yesterday, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla returned to London from the Queen’s bed in Balmoral, where Charles had an audience with the new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and addressed the nation as King for the first time.