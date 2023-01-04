What happens in the House with no speaker?

By Jack Forrest | CNN

House Republicans not choosing a speaker on Tuesday after multiple rounds of voting, not only does the GOP deny a leader — it holds back much of the chamber’s functioning.

The position is traditionally filled on the first day of a new convention, followed by the swearing in of new members, but with the floor fight spilling over on Wednesday, the elected members have yet to take the oath of office.

Incoming lawmakers arrived on the floor Tuesday with their families in tow, expecting to pose for a photo and get started on their first day as lawmakers, but were instead greeted with a several-hour wait as the election of the speakers several rounds of balloting – the first time that has happened in 100 years.

Each new Congress must pass a new set of house rules, so without a speaker overseeing the passage of those rules, technically none will exist.

Without an approved house rules package by the end of work on Jan. 13, committees will not be able to pay staff, according to a letter sent last week by the committee responsible for administrative affairs, which was first reported by Politics and obtained by CNN.

The same memo warned that student loan payments for committee staff would not be made if a rule package is not passed by mid-January.

However, per chamber precedentsthe pay period for elected members still begins on January 3, even if the first session of Congress begins after that date, as long as their credentials have been filed with the Registrar.

It’s just one of many ways a battle for the next speaker could cripple the House and Republican majority from operating efficiently in their opening days with some of the harshest penalties for regular staffers.

For committees whose chairmen are not known, in the meantime, they will be headed by the committee’s senior Republican, who also served on the panel during the last Congress, according to the letter sent last week.

But without fully functioning committees to amend and pass bills before they take to the floor for a vote, there will be little legislation. That means Republicans may also have to wait before addressing some of their most pressing priorities, including investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration and family.

“We have a third, one of our three branches of government, now offline. That’s a very dangerous thing for our country, and it can’t go on for much longer,” Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Pennsylvania, told CNN on Wednesday.

He added, “I’m on the House Intelligence Committee. We monitor all 19 intelligence agencies. We are currently offline.”

However, Incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer downplayed the delay in taking committee cases.

‘One or two days is not the end of the world. I’d rather we got to 218 yesterday,” said the Republican from Kentucky. “Unfortunately, we didn’t.”

Beyond the speaker’s role of effectively running the House, they’re also in the line of succession for president — which raises questions about what happens when there’s no one in the position second in line to the presidency after the vice president.

The Senate President pro tempore is third in line. Senator Patty Murray was elected to that role on Tuesday, making the Washington Democrat the first woman to hold the position.