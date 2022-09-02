What happened to Kevin Bloody Wilson?

<!–

He is considered one of Australia’s most iconic comedians, best known for his politically incorrect jokes and long career.

But what is Kevin Bloody Wilson doing these days?

The self-proclaimed ‘Crown King of Kalgoorlie’, now 75 years old, still performs his skits on stages around the world.

He recently performed his FUPC tour in six states around Australia and in the UK.

Kevin is also preparing to tour New Zealand, with 18 shows on the schedule.

In the 1970s, he ventured into comedy when he recorded a cassette tape for his friends about his experiences as an electrician in the mines of Western Australia.

In the 1980s, he made a cassette of parody titled Your Average Australian Yobbo, which included songs like I Gave Up W**kin’ and That F**king Cat’s Back.

The tape was hugely successful, selling thousands of copies and launching Kevin’s comedy career.

While his larrikin character earned him fans all over the world, he was also arrested several times for his non-PC routines.

In fact, one of Kevin’s most famous songs grew out of an act of rebellion — the kind that the likes of Shane Warne and David Boone would one day win a sponsorship deal.

Today, his eyebrow-raising comedy is considered art, with Kevin earning a nomination for Australian of the Year in 2010.

Prior to his very first Canadian tour, the funny man was reportedly given explicit instructions not to use the C word on stage.

He then made urgent last-minute changes to his set, canceling his planned opener to debut a new song entitled “You Can’t Say C**t in Canada.”

He said in 2018, “I can’t get on TV anymore because it’s such a goddamn PC…or do The Sydney Comedy Festival. The public is too mainstream and gets offended.

‘Banks, bosses of companies no longer book us for fear that we would offend the staff.’