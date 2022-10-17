What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘truth’ bomb? Manchester United’s wantaway star remains silent

<!–

A month has passed since Cristiano Ronaldo pledged to publicly address the ‘lies’ told about him this summer as he tried to find a way out of Manchester United.

The attacker was desperate to leave but no suitable offer was made, forcing the wanton United legend to remain at Old Trafford.

Clearly annoyed by reports of his future, Ronaldo promised to give a comprehensive interview in a few weeks – but more than a month has passed since that promise and Ronaldo has kept his counsel.

“They’ll know the truth when they interview in a few weeks,” Ronaldo wrote in response to a cr7.o_lendario post on Instagram.

“The media tells lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news items I made, only 5 were good. Imagine what it is like. Stick to that tip.’

The 37-year-old wanted to play in the Champions League, but found few suitors who were interested or could cough up the money.

There was one concrete offer on the table from Saudi Arabia, but Ronaldo still has ambitions to play at the highest level.

Ronaldo has largely stayed on the bench, but started in the 0-0 . on Sunday

He scored his 700th goal in the game against Everton at Goodison Park

He remains in situ at United and Erik ten Hag has used the five-time Ballon d’Or winner sparingly, largely relegating him to a place on the bench.

Ronaldo scored his 700th goal when he recently came off the bench against Everton and started the game against Newcastle on Sunday.

He couldn’t make the difference and Eddie Howe’s men took a hard-fought point from Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will stay with the club for the duration of the season or try again in January to orchestrate an exit through agent Jorge Mendes.

For now, he remains silent and the promise of his all-encompassing interview has not yet been fulfilled.