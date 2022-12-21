What got LEFT OUT of the massive $1.7 trillion omnibus bill?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A massive $1.7 trillion credit account has something for almost everyone in its 4,155 pages — but negotiators also tossed plenty of commissions in the final hours of reaching a deal.

That leaves the programs out of luck or forced to make it through the House and Senate on their own in the new Congress.

One high-profile item that did not make it is the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would allow Afghan evacuees to live here permanently. It was pushed by senior U.S. military leaders who emphasized relations forged with Afghan allies during the two-decade-long U.S.-Afghan War. But the powerful Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) had objected.

Also left out was President Joe Biden’s push for $9 billion in additional covid relief. The administration has found workarounds to pay for covid programs while existing programs are draining. Covid advisor Dr. Ashish Jhah said the administration waited several months to send covid tests home due to dwindling funds.

“It doesn’t contain everything we want,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending. Several funding and legislative programs were halted after lengthy discussions

But that spending measure was left out even in a bill that includes big increases to a variety of other health programs, including an extra year of coverage for people who age beyond the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Also on the dissecting room floor: $3.6 billion to fill a looming funding shortfall for the World Trade Center Health Program, a health program for people directly affected by the September 11 attacks. The program was first created in the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.

“It doesn’t contain everything we want, and [Sen. Mitch] McConnell blocked a lot of things, things I cared about, like 9/11 health. He just said no. But it’s a big step, the bill is a big step in the right direction,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (DN.Y.) said Tuesday.

An extension of the expanded child tax credit – a key talking point for Democrats and a program that had an immediate effect influence lifting millions of children out of poverty – also not achieved.

Democrats tried to get it in by combining it with corporate tax breaks, but neither landed in the final deal. “GOP leaders sent a chunk of coal to America’s kids this year — they refused to even discuss a deal for kids and corporations” complained Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado.

A bipartisan bill to allow cannabis-related businesses to participate in financial services in states where marijuana is legal also went up in smoke.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act is designed to help cannabis-related businesses, which are sometimes forced to rely on cash. Negotiators left it out of the omnibus spending bill

Lawmakers tried to add the Afghan Adaptation Act, which would give Afghan evacuees here a path to permanent residency

The US was one of many countries to take in Afghan refugees following the chaotic US withdrawal

The Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act is designed to help cannabis-related businesses, which are sometimes forced to rely on cash, which carries its risks.

It has passed the Democrat-led House twice by more than 300 votes, so it could pass the chamber again if Republican leaders choose to bring it up.

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) objected to putting it on another major bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, as “unrelated.” Minority leader Charles Schumer in the Senate had tried to contain it.

A spokesman for McConnell said of the 9/11 program, “Senator Schumer had an entire Congress to bring 9/11 victim legislation to the table. Instead, he waited until the last possible moment to propose the current deal, after negotiations were long over,” reported Newsday.