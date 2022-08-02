What Fungi Can Teach Us

Mushrooms have a moment.

There are mushroom coffee and mushroom documentaries. There are start-ups that are using fungal filaments to develop alternatives to: leather and plastic. And then there are scientists who want to create an atlas of all the underground fungal networks under our feet, all over the world. Underground fungal networks, they say, could help us deal with climate risks.

That was the pitch I got a few months ago from Toby Kiers, an evolutionary biologist from Amsterdam. It was a bold idea: to explore this vast world we can’t see, but which lies right beneath our feet. I like daring. I said yes to her invitation to go on a research trip.

I met Kiers and her team in a forest in southern Chile, under the gaze of volcanoes, on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. I wrote about her research here.