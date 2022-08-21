What ever happened to Steady Eddy? Inside the quiet life of comedian Christopher Widdows

<!–

He became one of Australia’s most popular comedians, using his disability as the basis for his jokes.

But Christopher ‘Steady Eddy’ Widdows lives a very different life than today.

Widdows, who suffers from cerebral palsy, leads a private life in Queensland, occasionally performing small comedy skits on local stages.

Now 53, he is happily married to wife Penelope.

In February, he was finally accepted to receive a disability pension.

‘Good news everyone, after 10 months of rejection for the WAO pension, they have reversed their decision. I am now retired. Thank you for all your support,” he wrote.

Widdows launched his career in 1992 after his appearance on Network Nine’s The Midday Show and Seven Network’s Tonight Live with Steve Vizard.

He toured with his shows ‘Ready Steady Go!’ in 1993 and ‘Quantum Limp’ in 1994.

Throughout his career, Widdows made controversial jokes about his disability.

During his sketches, he often joked about how difficult it is for him to find love.

He would say when he sees a beautiful woman, he finds himself wishing ‘if only she had a limp’.

In 1994, Widdows won an ARIA Award for Best Comedy Release Won for his show Ready Steady Go!

Widdows also won a New Wave Comedy Performer of the Year award at the Australian Entertainment Mo Awards.