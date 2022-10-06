What drives ecosystems to instability?

MIT researchers studied ecosystems of up to 48 species of bacteria and found how the communities shift from stable to unstable states. Credit: William Lopes, Gore Lab



Deciphering all the factors that influence the behavior of complex ecological communities can be a daunting task. However, MIT researchers have now shown that the behavior of these ecosystems can be predicted based on just two pieces of information: the number of species in the community and how closely they interact with each other.

In studies of bacteria grown in the lab, the researchers were able to define three states of ecological communities and calculate the conditions needed to move from one state to another. These findings allowed the researchers to create a “phase diagram” for ecosystems, similar to the diagrams physicists use to describe the conditions that control the transition of water from solid to liquid to gas.

“The amazing and wonderful thing about a phase diagram is that it summarizes a lot of information in a very simple form,” said Jeff Gore, a professor of physics at MIT. “We can determine a boundary that predicts the loss of stability and the onset of fluctuations of a population.”

Gore is the lead author of the study, which appears today in Science. Jiliang Hu, an MIT graduate student, is the lead author of the paper. Other authors include Daniel Amor, a former MIT postdoc; Matthieu Barbier, a researcher at the Plant Health Institute at the University of Montpellier, France; and Guy Bunin, a professor of physics at the Israel Institute of Technology.

Population dynamics

The dynamics of natural ecosystems are difficult to study because while scientists can make observations about how species interact, they usually cannot do controlled experiments in the wild. Gore’s lab specializes in using microbes such as bacteria and yeast to analyze interactions between species in a controlled manner, in hopes of learning more about how natural ecosystems behave.

In recent years, his lab has shown how competitive and cooperative behavior affects populations, and has identified early warning signs of population collapse. Over that time, his lab has gradually built up from studying one or two species at a time to larger-scale ecosystems.

While studying larger communities, Gore became interested in testing some of the predictions theoretical physicists have made regarding the dynamics of large, complex ecosystems. One such prediction was that ecosystems move through phases of varying stability based on the number of species in the community and the degree of interaction between species. In this context, the type of interaction – predatory, competitive or cooperative – does not matter. Only the power of the interaction matters.

To test that prediction, the researchers created communities ranging from two to 48 species of bacteria. For each community, the researchers controlled the number of species by forming several synthetic communities with different types of species. They were also able to enhance interactions between species by increasing the amount of food available, increasing populations and can also lead to environmental changes such as increased acidification.

“To see phase transitions in the lab, it’s really necessary to have experimental communities where you can take the controls and get quantitative measurements of what’s happening,” Gore says.

The results of these experimental manipulations confirmed that the theories correctly predicted what would happen. Initially, each community existed in a phase called “stable full existence,” where all species coexist without interfering with each other.

As the number of species or the interaction between them increased, the communities entered a second phase known as ‘stable partial coexistence’. At this stage, populations remain stable, but some species are extinct. The general community has remained in a stable state, meaning that the population will return to a state of equilibrium after some species become extinct.

Finally, as the number of species or the strength of interactions increased even further, the communities entered a third phase, with more dramatic population swings. The ecosystems became unstable, causing populations to fluctuate continuously over time. Although some extinctions occurred, these ecosystems tended to have a greater total fraction of surviving species.

Adding more species to the ecosystem led to instability and large fluctuations in population. Credit: William Lopes, Gore Lab



predict behavior

Using this data, the researchers were able to draw a phase diagram describing how ecosystems change based on just two factors: the number of species and the strength of the interactions between them. This is analogous to how physicists can describe changes in the behavior of water based on just two conditions: temperature and pressure. Detailed knowledge of the exact speed and position of each water molecule is not necessary.

“While we don’t have access to all biological mechanisms and parameters in a complex ecosystem, we show that its diversity and dynamics can be emerging phenomena that can be predicted from just a few aggregated properties of the ecological community: the size of the species pool and statistics of interactions between species,” says Hu.

Creating this kind of phase diagram could help ecologists make predictions about what might happen in natural ecosystems like forests, even with very little information, because they only need to know the number of species and how much they interact.

“We can make predictions or statements about what the community is going to do even if we don’t have detailed knowledge of what’s going on,” Gore says. “We don’t even know which species help or harm which other species. These predictions are based purely on the statistical distribution of interactions within this complex community.”

The researchers are now studying how the flow of new species between otherwise isolated populations (similar to island ecosystems) affects the dynamics of those populations. This could help shed light on how islands can maintain species diversity even when extinction occurs.

This story has been republished courtesy of MIT News (web.mit.edu/newsoffice/), a popular site with news about MIT research, innovation, and education.