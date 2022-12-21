‘What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger’: Trump after criminal referrals

A former adviser told the To post: “He needs someone there to say ‘Here’s a very bad idea, and that’s why.’”

Another long-time confidante told the newspaper that post-Trump life in Mar-a-Lago seemed “sad” and that, in trying to do things like the White House, he had created a “Barbie dream house in miniature”.

Former advisers also said that by refusing to accept losing the 2020 election, Trump was not interested in establishing a presidential library or foundation like his predecessors.

In a statement, a Trump spokesperson responded that the former president had spent his time since leaving office “continuing to build MAGA.” [Make America Great Again] movement and help elect America First candidates across the country.”