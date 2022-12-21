‘What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger’: Trump after criminal referrals

A former adviser told the To post: “He needs someone there to say ‘Here’s a very bad idea, and that’s why.’”
Another long-time confidante told the newspaper that post-Trump life in Mar-a-Lago seemed “sad” and that, in trying to do things like the White House, he had created a “Barbie dream house in miniature”.
Former advisers also said that by refusing to accept losing the 2020 election, Trump was not interested in establishing a presidential library or foundation like his predecessors.
In a statement, a Trump spokesperson responded that the former president had spent his time since leaving office “continuing to build MAGA.” [Make America Great Again] movement and help elect America First candidates across the country.”
“There is no one who has worked harder to advance the conservative movement,” the spokesman said.
“President Trump remains the single most dominant force in politics and people, especially unnamed sources who claim to be close to him, should never doubt his ability to win decisively and authoritatively.”
On Tuesday (AEDT), the congressional committee investigating the riot at the US Capitol on January 6 of last year, referred Trump to the Justice Department, recommending four criminal charges, including insurrection.
In a lengthy statement on Truth Social, his social network, Trump responded that the proposed charges were “false” and that he had “done nothing wrong.”
“These people don’t understand that when they persecute me, people who love freedom gather around me. It makes me stronger. What does not kill me makes me stronger.
“This whole business of impeaching me is just like impeachment was: a partisan attempt to marginalize me and the Republican Party.”
However, Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, apparently referring to Trump, said: “The whole nation knows who is responsible for that day.”
The Telegraph, London