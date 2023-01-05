What Does the House Speaker’s Voice Mean for California?

For California Republicans, more than pride was at stake in the drama over the next speaker of the US House of Representatives.

“It will have a devastating impact on the California Republican Party and its infrastructure,” as Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, is not a speaker, Mike Madrid, a California Republican political consultant, said Wednesday, Jan. 4.

“Kevin McCarthy is the last credible reason for donors to invest significantly in the party in a state where the GOP is essentially irrelevant,” Madrid said.

“His ability, his leadership, his ability to more or less put the right people in place and bring in the funding, will disappear when he is no longer the leader of the Republican conference, which would happen if he loses the speakership. The last bit of lifeline the California GOP has is going away.

The lack of a Republican in a statewide office has made McCarthy “the most prominent Republican in the state,” Marcia Godwin, a professor of public administration at the University of La Verne, said via email.

Having a high-profile California Republican like McCarthy helps draw GOP attention to swing House seats in the Golden State, Godwin said.

“Previously, these seats were seen as too expensive compared to other possible Republican pickups,” she said. “(Southern California House Republicans) Young Kim, Michelle Steel and Mike Garcia probably wouldn’t have won their seats in 2020 without that kind of national focus.”

Even if he won the speakership, “McCarthy wouldn’t have nearly the same level of power as (retiring House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi,” Godwin added. “Concessions to decentralize authority and win votes would almost certainly do that.”

Multiple votes Wednesday failed to deliver the speaker’s hammer to McCarthy, who lost three votes in a historic fashion Tuesday, January 3, when a hardline group of about 20 Republicans refused to support him in the narrowly divided House.

On Wednesday, all 12 California House Republicans supported McCarthy, the House minority leader in the last Congress.

In a Tuesday press release, Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, reiterated his support for McCarthy, chiding “a small number of holdouts (who) acted … to prevent the new Republican majority from starting its work.”

“It’s especially frustrating because these members keep moving the goalposts and are unable to clearly state their desired end result,” said Calvert. “They have no viable alternative.”

Kim, R-La Habra, echoed Calvert’s thoughts.

“The Republican conference voted overwhelmingly for Kevin McCarthy to be speaker and he has the support of more than 90% of our conference,” Kim said in an emailed statement. “But a few individuals are denying the conference election results, moving the goalposts and preventing us from delivering results for the American people.”

Kim added: “We can’t get anything done without a speaker. Enough with the games – it’s time to rule. We have to show the American people that we can deliver, and I will continue to fight for results.”

Representative Pete Aguilar, D-Redlands, the incoming chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and the No. 3 Democrat in the House leadershiprepeatedly nominated House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, as speaker.

Pretty clear opening message from Dem Caucus Chair @PeteAguilar: “Let’s hope this isn’t a repeat of 1855 and 56 when 133 votes were needed. What we saw was the true character of the modern Republican Party, obsessed with power and their own personal advancement.” pic.twitter.com/Me9O9LZvfy — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) January 4, 2023

“Let’s hope this isn’t a repeat of 1855 and 56 when it took 133 votes,” Aguilar said at a press conference Wednesday morning. “What we saw was the true character of the modern Republican Party, obsessed with power and their own personal advancement.”

At least one Southern California House Democrat openly mocked the GOP’s disorder. On Tuesday, Rep. tweeted. Ted Lieu, D-Torrance, a picture of himself with a bag of popcorn with the caption “About to go on the House floor.”

I’m about to go to the house floor. pic.twitter.com/81QVxmbHBb — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 3, 2023

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks, saw a potential silver lining in the chaos — if McCarthy was unable to influence Republican holdouts, he could strike a deal with House Democrats.

Sherman hopes a deal will allow Jeffries to bring two bills to the table at any time. The first would suspend the debt limit so the U.S. can pay its debts on time, Sherman said, while the second would prevent a government shutdown if bills aren’t paid on time.

“If the solution ends up being a bipartisan deal, then despite all the pain and disarray, this will be a big step forward,” Sherman said.

“So far, nothing about (Tuesday) and (Wednesday) gives me confidence that we will achieve that,” Sherman said Wednesday afternoon.

If McCarthy failed to become speaker, that would likely mean that the next speaker — the third in line to replace President Joe Biden if he abruptly left office — would not be from America’s most populous state. Vice President Kamala Harris is from the Bay Area.

It would also take the gavel from California for the first time since 2019, when Pelosi, D-San Francisco, presided over a Democratic House majority.

A McCarthy loss would be another blow to a California GOP that has nurtured the state’s former governor and President Ronald Reagan’s political career.

In recent decades, California Republicans have seen their power dwindle to the point where the party has no state offices, is an entrenched minority in state legislatures, and makes up only 24% of California’s registered voters.

A McCarthy defeat would also affect federal dollars coming to California, Jack Pitney, a professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College, said via email.

“McCarthy’s absence as a speaker could make a difference when it comes to funding local projects,” Pitney said. “A speaker from California is more likely to support California ear tag requests than a speaker from another state.”

Tim O’Reilly, the LA County GOP chairman, said that while the “vast majority” of Republicans in the House support McCarthy, “democracy can be messy sometimes and that’s what we see happening.”

“Still, as a fellow Californian, I know Kevin McCarthy to be a good man,” said O’Reilly, citing former President Donald Trump’s statement. endorsement of McCarthy on social media.