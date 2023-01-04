<!–

Social media users are baffled after discovering that 550 divided by two is 275.

Baffled numerophiles who defy mental math have expressed disdain for the calculation – and that it doesn’t equal 225.

Tweets, memes, and Reddit threads around the world are sharing the “bad news,” revealing that some were “old today” when they realized the actual answer to the sharing problem.

Others express overwhelming sadness that the solution does not equal 225.

One Twitter account @HappenedtoHem posted a meme photo showing two figures taking a third on a gurney, one of which asks, “What happened to him?”

The second man replies, “He found out that 550/2 is not 225.”

The image quickly went viral, with 105,000 people liking the post on Twitter and many sharing their own confusion on the platform.

Another person on the site asked the question, “How old were you when you first found out that 550 divided by 2 is not 225?”

A second math enthusiast from Pakistan also shared the revelation, calling it a “reality check.”

Elsewhere, a disoriented cross-country racer from Panama was similarly unimpressed with the outcome, writing, “I have the latest news! 550 divided by 2 is not 225.”

One person from Zimbabwe simply proclaimed, ‘550 divided by 2 should be = 225.’

According to the social media site Know your memethe division problem first started baffling users on Vietnamese Facebook pages around 2019.

The numerical chaos has gone viral when Rishi Sunak’s ‘big idea’ of making maths compulsory until age 18 was derided as a ‘dead cat’ to distract from the NHS crisis and winter of discontent.

In his first major speech as Prime Minister this afternoon, the Prime Minister pledged to equip children for the ‘jobs of the future’ by tackling the UK’s high rates of illiteracy.

Young people will be forced to take ‘some form’ of mathematics, either through new courses or existing qualifications such as A Levels, T Levels and Core Maths. For most, the drive is practical skills rather than algebra.

But opposition parties dismissed the initiative as ’empty’ and ‘admitting to failure’ – while the Tories urged Sunak to focus instead on tackling illegal immigration.

The numerical chaos comes as Rishi Sunak’s ‘big idea’ of making maths compulsory until age 18 was today derided as a ‘dead cat’. Pictured: The Prime Minister outside Downing Street

In an attempt to make a virtue of his own privileged education at the elite Winchester College public school, the prime minister is expected to say: ‘This is personal to me. Every chance I’ve had in life started with the education I was so fortunate to receive.

And it’s the single most important reason I got into politics: to give every child the highest possible level of education.

“Thanks to the reforms we have implemented since 2010 and the hard work of so many outstanding teachers, we have made incredible progress.

“With the right plan—the right commitment to excellence—I see no reason why we can’t compete with the best education systems in the world.”

