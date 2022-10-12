What is the Cookie Monster's real name from Sesame Street?

One bite and he was hooked, tearing down a plate of cookies and being renamed

He was born Sidney, affectionately known as Sid until he ate his first cookie

The real name of one of Sesame Street’s most iconic residents has been leaked on TikTok for the first time, sending nostalgic fans into a frenzy.

The popular cookie-crazy Muppet’s real name is Sidney, shortened to Sid, but it’s rarely been mentioned on air.

While it’s not a secret, even Sesame Street creators admit they haven’t been too forthcoming with the monster’s name in the past.

The viral TikTok features Cookie Monster’s character development song ‘The first time me eat cookie’, where he explains that he has ‘forgotten his birth name’ but thinks his mother used to call him Sid when he was a baby.

But after one cookie, his identity changed – he was hooked and would forever be known as the Cookie Monster.

The clip, taken from a 2004 episode of the popular children’s show, is captioned: ‘The day we learned Cookie’s real name’.

“Every great hero needs an origin story,” the show’s team added to the post.

The video shows the cake monster in a high chair, where his mother is excited about him.

“I was just a mild-mannered kid. Actually, back then, I think my name was Sid. Yeah, yeah,” sings Cookie Monster.

“But then my mom gave me something very new, she told me “This is a cookie and I baked it just for you.” So I took some and I felt a little weird.

‘Delicious taste experience. My new life has just changed.’

Cookie Monster said she remembers his first cookie vividly — as it changed his entire life forever

The Cookie Monster proceeded to demolish the entire plate of cookies after being hooked on the first bite.

People were more shocked by the name reveal, which appeared in bold on the screen for good measure, than the beloved monster’s ability to eat every cookie in sight.

‘Umm Sid, his name is Sid!’ said one person next to the ‘maddened’ emoji.

“I just told my family his real name is Sid and you’d think I told them the sun is green,” one man said.

Others revealed that they have known his true identity ‘for some time’.

‘My daughter watches this video a dozen times a day. Sid is permanently burned into my brain. Thank you very much, said a woman.

“The cake monster’s real name is one of my favorite fun facts,” enthused another.

He’s been known as Cookie Monster for so long that he often forgets his birth name, according to a 2010 tweet

This isn’t the first time Sesame Street has leaked the details of Sid’s birth name online.

In 2016, the video was uploaded to YouTube, where it has been viewed 16 million times.

And in 2010, the Cookie Monster ‘took control’ of the brand’s Twitter, where he also revealed his birth name.

‘I wasn’t born with the name ‘Cookie Monster’. The nickname just stuck. I can’t remember my real name… maybe it was Sidney?’

Some fans were confused by the revelation – with one swearing the monster once revealed his name was Alistair in a 90s episode where he hailed ‘One flew over the cuckoo’s nest’.

But Alistair is simply one of Sid’s alter egos, often used when he wants to show off his more sophisticated, intelligent side.

Cookie Monster is known as Sidney Monster, Alistair, Arnold and Wheel-Stealer since his character was first developed in 1966.