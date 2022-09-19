What comes next for Canelo Alvarez after beating Gennady Golovkin?

Canelo Alvarez returned to winning ways on Saturday as he boxed his way to a unanimous points victory against Gennady Golovkin to end their trilogy.

The first two contests between the pair had resulted in debatable decisions from the judges, with many fans feeling that Golovkin decided to win at least one of them, but this time there was no doubt who was the better man on the night.

Yet Canelo was still far from his best. Prior to this year he had been on a sensational run which had seen him move up to light-heavyweight to beat Sergey Kovalev before cleaning up the super-middleweight division in the space of 11 months.

Canelo Alvarez picked up a comfortable points victory against Gennady Golovkin on Saturday

Despite his victory, Canelo did not appear to be at his best against Golovkin in Las Vegas

But he was made to look ordinary in his defeat to Dmitry Bivol in May and he failed to dazzle against Golovkin as well, despite getting his hand raised in the end.

Canelo turned professional at just 15 and has had 62 fights throughout his 17-year career to date. It’s no surprise that he’s starting to show a few signs of wear and tear.

Is he now in permanent decline or has 2022 been a mere blip for the pound-for-pound star?

Sports mail analyzes the potential reasons for the drop-off in his last two games and what the future may hold for the 32-year-old.

Hand injury

Canelo revealed after his fight with Golovkin that he has been struggling with a left hand injury for a number of months.

He even claimed that he ‘can’t hold a glass’ at the moment and will require surgery to relieve the pain.

Despite this issue, Canelo was still able to control his fight against Golovkin with his lead hand, but this perhaps explains why his trademark left hook lacked its usual snap, meaning the fight never seemed to end within the distance.

Canelo is currently carrying a hand injury and that may have been a factor in his Dmitry Bivol defeat

He also wasn’t able to trouble Bivol in May and it was notable that he didn’t bring his jab into play regularly in that contest.

Canelo has admitted that he does not know when he will return to the ring after the surgery and a long period of rest may be what he needs to regain his spark.

His talent has never been in doubt, but at 32, he cannot afford to carry significant injuries into the ring or more subpar performances will follow.

Weight jump

The Mexican superstar has fought in three different weight classes in his last eight fights.

Canelo’s willingness to move up and down in weight should be admired as he looks to add to his legacy, but it may have affected his performances.

He fought four times at super-middleweight between December 2020 and November 2021 and consistently delivered outstanding performances.

Still, his two fights at light-heavyweight have made him look a little more troublesome, and his stamina was a concern against Bivol as the Russian dominated the second half of their contest.

Canelo has looked tired in his last two fights, leading to questions about his stamina

He was back at super-middleweight for Golovkin, but he looked tired again in the final third of the fight.

This allowed the Kazakh brawler to have more joy late, although he never looked like a serious challenge for the win after giving up so many early rounds.

Canelo’s fitness has always been a question mark, but it has become a particular problem in his last two fights, and it may not have been helped by the fact that he has been regularly adjusting his weight recently.

He has held world titles in four different weight divisions, and maybe now is the time to settle into a specific division so he doesn’t demand too much from his body.

Age

There is the obvious factor that could affect Canelo’s showing – his age.

At 32, it would be premature to say that the end of his career is in sight, but there is a real possibility that his best years are now behind him, especially when you consider that he started in the paid reaches as 15 years old.

It’s hardly unusual for fighters to continue into their late thirties, and Golovkin deserves credit for going 12 rounds with Canelo at the age of 40 on Saturday.

However, he looked a shadow of his former self in the ring in Las Vegas, proving that boxers can age overnight.

Golovkin seemed to have aged overnight against Canelo and that could happen to the Mexican

Press fighters who rely on intensity and work rate tend to have shorter durability, while Canelo has demonstrated that he is a well-rounded boxer-puncher who can apply pressure but also box his way to wins.

However, he bulks up his punches, throwing most of his shots with bad intentions, and that can backfire as we’ve seen with his hand injury.

He may now have to continue to adapt his style to remain effective at the top level and manage his energy properly, or his age may catch up with him sooner rather than later.

What comes next?

Canelo may not have shined under the bright lights of Las Vegas, but he is hardly short of opportunities for his next fight.

After beating Golovkin, he spoke of chasing a rematch with Bivol to avenge his defeat from earlier this year.

That would likely mean going back to light-heavyweight, though Bivol has previously talked about potentially dropping down a division.

Canelo was well beaten by Bivol last time out, but he insists this was just an off-night and he can get the upper hand if they meet again.

Canelo is confident that he can decide the result and avenge his defeat against Dmitry Bivol

Artur Beterbiev could be an option for Canelo, although he would pose a significant risk

Canelo has proven that he loves a challenge and he may choose to be even more daring and go after Artur Beterbiev.

While Bivol is a boxer of respectable power, Beterbiev has become known for his pounding punches, which have seen him knock out all 18 professional opponents so far.

Once again, this would require a jump up to light-heavyweight for Canelo, and he would likely be the underdog against the fearsome Beterbiev.

Should Canelo choose to stay at super-middleweight, there is an obvious fight for him to take on Mexican David Benavidez.

Canelo could decide to stay at super-middleweight and take on David Benavidez (left)

Like Bivol and Beterbiev, Benavidez is also undefeated, picking up stoppage wins in 23 of his 26 fights.

He’s also only 25 and this could be a ‘pass of the torch’ moment should he beat Canelo.

Canelo has previously been hesitant to fight other boxers from his home country – the last Mexican he faced was Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in 2017.

However, his stance appears to have softened based on recent interviews and he may now be open to taking on Benavidez in a mouth-watering domestic clash.

The British Dream

Canelo is hardly a stranger to taking on the Brits – he has faced no fewer than seven in his career.

However, he has never fought in the UK, which is something he has previously stated he would like to do.

It seems likely that he will face Bivol, Beterbiev or Benavidez next, but a trip to the UK might not be too far down the line.

Canelo worked with Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn and DAZN for both of his fights this year, but his lucrative deal with DAZN is now up, leaving him a free agent.

However, he seems to have a strong relationship with the promoter and broadcaster and could decide to continue working with them. Should he decide to go this route, Hearn has some British opponents potentially lurking.

Canelo could come over to the UK to fight light-heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi

A fight with Chris Eubank Jr on British soil could also appeal to Canelo at some point

Light-heavyweight Joshua Buatsi is heading for a world title and the Olympic bronze medalist has built up a decent following in London, making him a possible option for a clash at the O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, John Ryder has also become a popular fighter in the capital, coming off a win against one of Canelo’s former rivals Danny Jacobs.

Despite Ryder’s improvements at 168lbs, Canelo would still be the heavy favorite to beat him and the Mexican may see this as the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his skills in front of the British fans.

Then there’s Chris Eubank Jr. Hearn has not been shy about revealing that he has had difficulty negotiating with Eubanks in the past, but he has managed to put a major domestic scrap between Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, who is due to take place next month.

Eubank Jr. is still one of the biggest names in British boxing and if he can get past Benn it could lead to a fight with Canelo, potentially in a UK football stadium.