What a cluster pluck! Massachusetts city is terrorized by a rafter of turkeys

A Massachusetts town has been overrun by a series of turkeys attacking locals, chasing cars and taking people hostage in their own homes.

Woburn residents say the wild creatures have attacked everyone from children on bicycles to locals ducking behind their front doors.

Some are even afraid to go outside now, fearing that the turkeys will peck at them as soon as they do.

“The most aggressive one is Kevin,” said Meaghan Tolson, who has named the creatures terrorizing her town.

“Even if you’re parked, Kevin will try to get in your car,” she said CBS Boston.

“You have to open the passenger door and lure them there, then make a clean run to the house.”

The other turkeys “are three ladies, because their color isn’t clear,” Tolson said. ‘It’s Esther, Gladys and Patricia.’

No one in the city of 40,000 is spared their anger, locals say.

A range of wild turkeys forces Woburn, Massachusetts residents to stay indoors for fear they will be attacked

Residents say the turkeys chased cars and attacked children on bicycles

A woman, Meaghan Tolson, has named the poultry and named Kevin the most aggressive of the rafters

One woman, identified only as McKenzie told WBZ News Radio that the herd lives in front of her house and often attacks her.

They come out every evening around sunset to re-enforce their reign of terror.

Another resident also said her children are now afraid to take the bus to school, worried that the turkeys will be waiting for them at the stop.

And April Drolette told CBS Boston that “there have been times when I got stuck in my car and couldn’t get out, and had to call relatives.”

“They usually bring an umbrella,” she said, noting, “It takes a team.”

Other times, she said, she enlists her dog’s help to fend them off.

April Drolette told CBS Boston that ‘there have been times when I was stuck in my car and couldn’t get out and had to call relatives’

Tolson said she’s starting to worry now if she doesn’t see Kevin for a few days

Experts say the turkey plague was likely caused by residents feeding the birds or even keeping bird feeders out.

David Scarpitti, a turkey and highland game project leader at Mass Wildlife, explained to CBS News that feeding the birds could convince them that the humans are part of their flock — prompting them to establish dominance over them.

However, he also noted that the turkeys may just be seeing their reflections in the car doors.

“Turkey’s behavior is starting to play out where they get so used to people that they don’t really see the distinction,” Scarpitti said.

“It’s about how they react to the turkeys,” he added. “If you walk away, you are now subdominant. He just won that battle.’

In the meantime, residents say they are learning to deal with the infestation by devising various tricks to keep the turkeys at bay.

But at least for Tolson, the turkeys are now part of town.

“They kind of grow on you,” she said. “If I don’t see him for a few days, I’m like, ‘Oh no, did someone hit Kevin?'”