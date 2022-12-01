What causes IBS? Gravity allergy to blame, scientist theorizes

Scientists have suggested that people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may be allergic to gravity.

The true cause of IBS is not known, but one scientist thinks it may be due to the pull of gravity on the intestines in the body.

The abdomen is held in place by muscles and bones, but if the body can’t handle gravity, it can flatten the spine and cause organs to shift downward.

This could lead to symptoms of IBS, including pain, cramping, dizziness and back pain, according to Dr. Brennan Spiegel, director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai in California.

It can even cause an overgrowth of bacteria in the gut — another cause of IBS.

Between 25 and 45 million Americans suffer from the condition, which is more common in women than men. The main symptoms are abdominal pain, flatulence, diarrhea and constipation.

Dr. Brennan Spiegel theorizes that some people are just better at dealing with gravity than others.

WHAT IS IBS? Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common intestinal disorder that results in stomach pain, gas, diarrhea and constipation. The condition affects between 25 and 45 million Americans. About two out of three of them are women. Most people get their first IBS symptoms before age 40. The cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be related to abnormalities in the gut bacteria. Symptoms can be managed, but there is no cure for IBS. Treatment consists of self-care by making changes in diet, lifestyle, and exercise. The low Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols (FOMAP) diet is believed to be effective for people with IBS. It contains eggs, meat, fruits and vegetables, while avoiding dairy and wheat.

For example, individuals may have a “stretchable” suspension system where the intestines hang down.

Other people have spinal problems that cause the diaphragm to sag or the stomach to protrude, resulting in a flattened abdomen and can cause mobility problems.

The theory could explain why exercise can help IBS because exercise strengthens the support system that holds organs up.

Dr. Spiegel’s theory of gravity extends beyond the gut.

He said: ‘Our nervous system has also evolved in a world of gravity, and that could explain why many people feel butterflies in their stomachs when they are anxious.

It is curious that these ‘gut feelings’ also occur when falling to earth, such as when falling on a roller coaster or in a turbulent airplane.

‘The nerves in the gut are like an ancient G-force detector that warns us when we are experiencing or about to experience a dangerous fall. It’s just a hypothesis, but people with IBS may tend to overestimate G-forces that never occur.’

Humans respond differently to gravity, Dr. Spiegel, which led to a spectrum of “G-force alertness.”

Some will enjoy the hair-raising feeling of falling on a roller coaster, while others will wish it were over.

Dr. Spiegel said other conditions can also be caused by gravity intolerance, including anxiety, depression and chronic fatigue.

He claims that a body struggling to control gravity may also struggle to pump serotonin — the “love hormone” — and other neurotransmitters throughout the body.

He said: ‘Disregulated serotonin could be a form of gravity failure.

“If serotonin biology is abnormal, people can develop IBS, anxiety, depression, fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue. These could be forms of gravity intolerance.’

Other theories are that IBS is a condition that stems from the interaction between the gut and the brain, as behavioral therapy and substances like serotonin can help.

Another idea is that IBS is due to harmful bacteria in the gut. Studies show that the condition can be controlled with antibiotics and a diet high in eggs, meat, grains, and fruits and vegetables.

Gut hypersensitivity, atypical serotonin levels, or a dysregulated nervous system may also be to blame.

More research is needed to support Dr. Mirror testing and looking at possible treatments.

Dr. Shelly Lu, the president of the women’s guild in gastroenterology and director of the division of digestive and liver diseases at Cedars-Sinai, said the theory was “provocative.”

“The best thing about it is that it’s testable,” she said.

She added, “If true, it’s a major paradigm shift in the way we think about IBS and possibly treatment.”

The hypothesis was published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.