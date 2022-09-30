What caused the holes in SUE the T. rex’s jaw? Probably not an infection

Study author Jingmai O’Connor with the skull of SUE the T. rex at the Field Museum. Credit: Katharine Uhrich, Veldmuseum



SUE the T. rex is one of the most complete, best-preserved Tyrannosaurus rex specimens ever found. That level of preservation helps reveal details about SUE’s life. For example, SUE lived to be about thirty-three years old and suffered quite a few injuries during those years. SUE’s most mysterious condition is arguably the holes in their jawbone.

These holes, some the diameter of a golf ball, dot the posterior half of the left lower jaw. It’s not clear what caused them, but similar injuries have been found in other T. rex fossils. In a new study published in Chalk researchscientists showed that one of the popular theories — that SUE was infected by a protozoan parasite — couldn’t be true.

“These holes in SUE’s jaw have been a mystery for decades,” said Jingmai O’Connor, the associate curator of fossil reptiles at Chicago’s Field Museum and a co-author of the study. “No one knows how they formed, and there has been a lot of guesswork.”

An early hypothesis was that SUE was suffering from a fungal bacterial infection, but that was later proven to be unlikely. It was again assumed that SUE had a protozoan infection. Protozoa are microbes with more complex cell structures than bacteria. There are many protozoa-caused diseases out there; a common disease is called trichomoniasis, caused by a microbe called Trichomonas vaginalis. Humans can get infected with trichomoniasis as an STD, but other animals can get it too.

“Trichomoniasis is found in birds, and there is a falcon specimen with damage to its jaw, so some paleontologists thought a Trichomonas-like protozoa could have caused similar damage to SUE,” O’Connor says. “So for this study, we wanted to compare the damage in the jaw from SUE with Trichomonas damage in other animals to see if the hypothesis was correct.”

An illustration of two T. rex fighting: a possible source of SUE’s jaw injuries. This hypothesis is favored by Bruce Rothschild, but considered unlikely by Jingmai O’Connor. Credit: GE Creech



Bruce Rothschild, a physician whose application of scientific medical approaches to paleontology landed him a role as a research associate at the Carnegie Museum, enlisted O’Connor’s help in analyzing SUE’s injuries. In March 2021, O’Connor took high-resolution photos of the holes in SUE’s jaw, and the researchers analyzed them for signs of bone growth.

“This was my first time working on a T. rex. I usually work on smaller fossil birds, and I have to admit I was pretty excited,” O’Connor says. “It really is an incredible animal.”

The researchers compared the holes in SUE’s jaw to healed fractures in other fossil skeletons. In collaboration with Field Museum bioarchaeologist Stacy Drake and co-author anthropologist María Cecilia Lozada of the University of Chicago, O’Connor and Rothschild also examined the healed bones around trepanation holes made in skulls by Inca surgeons and healers in ancient Peru.

“We found that SUE’s injuries were consistent with these other examples of bone injury and healing. There are similar small traces of bone remodeling,” says O’Connor. “Whatever caused these holes did not kill SUE, and the animal survived long enough for the bones to recover.”

Jingmai O’Connor collects high-res images of the holes in SUE’s skull for analysis for signs of bone regrowth. Credit: Katharine Uhrich, Veldmuseum



O’Connor then worked with Mary Hennen, the Field Museum’s assistant bird collection manager, to find a bird skeleton in the Field’s collections with a history of trichomoniasis. “She found me one and you don’t see any jaw holes,” says O’Connor. “You see signs of infection, and those are in the back of the throat, but there are no holes drilled through the jaw like we see in SUE.” Trichomonas, or a similar protozoa, doesn’t seem to fit.

So what caused these holes, if not an infection? “We still don’t know. My co-author Bruce Rothschild thinks it’s bite marks or more likely claw marks, but I don’t think that makes sense,” says O’Connor. “The holes are only in the back of the jaw. So if they’re bite marks, why aren’t there holes in the front of the jaw too? And you don’t see rows of holes, or indentations, like you would see from a row of teeth, even a row where the teeth are different heights. They’re just random, everywhere.”

Rothschild’s hypothesis suggests that the claw marks are the result of courtship behavior, possibly even between two male T. rex specimens. Scientists don’t know SUE’s gender, but the fossil’s size makes some paleontologists think SUE was a man, and there are many examples of homosexual activity in nature. “The ‘gay T. rex’ hypothesis is nice, but I don’t think there’s enough evidence to support it one way or the other,” O’Connor says.

But if bite or claw marks (love bites or otherwise) are off the table, O’Connor says there are still a lot of possibilities to explain the holes — some of which we may not have thought of yet. But she’s eager to help sort it out.

“The more I started learning about these jaw holes, the more I thought, ‘This is really weird,'” says O’Connor. “What I love about paleontology is trying to solve mysteries, so it certainly piqued my interest.”

