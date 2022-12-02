What can we expect when India takes over the G20 presidency in 2023?

The world must work together to tackle climate change, terrorism and pandemics, Narendra Modi said as India began its year-long presidency.

India has begun its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), taking over from Indonesia at a time of geopolitical turmoil and uncertainty over the post-pandemic economic recovery.

“Today we don’t have to fight to survive – our era doesn’t have to be one of war. Indeed, it should not be,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement published in Indian newspapers on Thursday to mark the start of the G20 presidency.

What is the G20?

Formed in the aftermath of the financial crisis that swept through Southeast Asian economies in the late 1990s as a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors, the G20 was upgraded in 2007 to heads of state and government.

During and after the 2008 global financial crisis, coordinated efforts by the G20 helped contain the panic and restore economic growth.

The grouping includes 19 countries across continents and the European Union, representing about 85 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

In addition to international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, the G20 also invites non-member countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain and Nigeria.

What does the G20 presidency entail?

The G20 has no permanent secretariat and one member takes over the presidency each year to steer the group’s agenda, which is split into two tracks – one led by finance ministers and another by envoys from member state leaders.

After India, Brazil will take over the Presidency of the G20, followed by South Africa in 2025.

During his tenure, India will hold more than 200 meetings in some 50 cities with ministers, officials and civil society ahead of a major summit in the capital, New Delhi, in September 2023.

The summit will be attended by about 30 heads of state and government, from G20 members and invited countries.

What is the upcoming agenda of the G20?

Modi has called for international cooperation to tackle global problems, outlining the country’s approach to the G20.

He said in a statement that the challenges of “climate change, terrorism and pandemics cannot be solved by fighting each other, but only by acting together”.

Modi also underlined the need to “depoliticize the global supply of food, fertilizer and medical products so that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises”.

His statement reflects New Delhi’s position that the conflict in Ukraine caused by a Russian invasion in February must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

Asked about Russia’s involvement in the G20 during the Indian presidency, a spokesman for India’s Foreign Ministry said, as Russia was a member of the G20, “we would expect them to participate in this process…the group should speak with one voice speak, especially about important issues affecting the world”.

What does the G20 mean for India?

The timing of the summit ahead of India’s general election in 2024 could help Modi further build his reputation as a leader of international stature.

However, the current complex geopolitical and economic situation will make it challenging for India and Modi to shape the international response to multiple crises.

This is a time for India to move from a “regulator to a regulator,” said Rajiv Bhatia and Manjeet Kripalani of Indian think tank Gateway House.

“The country has not invested much in multilateral regulatory institutions such as the G20, but it is never too late to start.”