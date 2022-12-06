What can the rise of Prigozhin/Kadyrov say about Russia

“When the going gets tough, the tough keep going,” goes an old saying. It comes to mind when I think of the situation of the Russian political elite in the midst of military failures in the war in Ukraine.

In the early days of the large-scale invasion, President Vladimir Putin had regular meetings with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, which were widely reported by the state media. There were also regular briefings from the Ministry of Defense which received a lot of media attention. It was clear that the battlefield defense establishments were in charge and directing the official war narrative.

But when the “special military operation” – as the Kremlin calls it – began to suffer setbacks, the “hardened” in Russian politics took off. Strong men like businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov have come to the fore. While neither holds a position in the state’s defense or security structures, they have played an important role on the battlefield and in shaping the war narrative.

Kadyrov, who has headed the Chechen Republic since 2007, is the only regional leader in the Russian Federation to command his own armed forces. Its fighters took part in the conflicts in Georgia and Syria and were deployed in the war in Ukraine from the very beginning. Kadyrov has claimed that 12,000 Chechen troops were sent to Ukraine in February and additional battalions were organized in June and September 2022.

Although quite active on social media, Kadyrov became more vocal when Ukraine launched a successful counter-offensive in the east and south of the country in August. The Chechen leader was one of the few high-profile voices in Russia to face the reality of the Russian army’s withdrawal and heavy casualties. He sharply criticized the military leadership, pointing the finger specifically at the commander of the Central Military District, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, who was relieved of his duties at the end of October.

Kadyrov’s criticism echoed public epithets from Prigozhin, the founder and head of the Wagner Group, a private military company involved in wars in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and Mali. While Wagner mercenaries have been active in eastern Ukraine since 2014, Prigozhin only stepped out of the shadows as their leader in September this year.

First, a video was leaked of how the former convict turned business tycoon personally recruited Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine. He then revealed that he did indeed own the Wagner Group, which opened its official headquarters in St Petersburg in early November. Prigozhin also publicly bragged about meddling in the US election on the eve of the midterms.

These developments are important because they highlight growing tensions in Moscow and indicate possible trajectories for a future of intra-elite conflict. It is becoming increasingly clear that in order to maintain the consensus of the elite, the Kremlin is stepping up pressure on those who are skeptical about Russia’s chances of victory in the war. This strengthens the position of hardliners, who have the resources and are willing not only to threaten and pressure, but also to act against their threats.

These are actors who also offer alternative solutions in the midst of the perceived failure of the army commanders and the FSB officers to achieve the original objectives of the war.

The shift of power and influence from the official security and defense institutions to non-state organizations, such as the armed forces of Wagner and Kadyrov (aka kadyrovtsy), which feel empowered to openly and sharply criticize state officials and army generals , could have important consequences.

This new dynamic may be driven by Prigozhin, Kadyrov and others competing for certain positions in the state. In September, the Chechen leader complained that he was the longest-serving head of a republic in Russia and hinted that he intended to leave his post. These comments fueled rumors that he is pursuing another state position, possibly at the federal level.

Likewise, there are speculations that Prigozhin is preparing to create a new one conservative movement, promoting patriotic values ​​and the national narrative of the Kremlin, as a way to formally enter Russian politics. While Kadyrov’s chances of rising within Russia’s state hierarchy may be limited by his ethnic background, Prigozhin faces no such restrictions and could even aim for a presidential run.

The increasing influence of these actors in the context of the faltering economy, social pressures and military defeats also indicates the destabilization of the structures of authority that allow for continuous governance.

The potential for regime or state collapse is already there discussed by Western observers. Some emphasize the possibility of a collapse of administration in the midst of military defeat; others point to the potential of regional separatism, as Moscow has run out of resources to subsidize the poorest regions. Even if a collapse of the state or a separatist uprising is not yet on the horizon, the increasing visibility of Prigozhin and Kadyrov points to the weakness of the state.

Discussions of internal instability or even collapse undoubtedly raise deep fears of chaos and violence, and rally support for Putin’s leadership.

These early signs that Prigozhin wants to enter Russian politics more openly, and perhaps even launch a presidential candidate, hint at the possible scenarios the Kremlin could be planning for the 2024 presidential election.

The Kremlin could enable him and other actors to maintain cohesion within the elite. Appointing Prigozhin to an official position within state structures or even preparing him as Putin’s successor could be a way of warning the elites: this is who can come if you don’t support the incumbent president.

It is no coincidence that Prigozhin, Kadyrov and hardline nationalist politicians, such as Igor Girkin, or even ultra-nationalists, such as Aleksandr Dugin, have attacked and accused the Russian elite of pursuing personal gain and comfort. War, they insist, exposes infidelity and the rot within.

In contrast, the hardliners have expressed their willingness to sacrifice and full loyalty to the Kremlin. For example, Kadyrov promised to send his three teenage sons to fight in Ukraine. Such readiness together with the perceived Chechen military contribution allows him to occupy a morally high position in relation to the rest of the Russian elite. Prigozhin also personally contributes to the war effort with his Wagner Group and that entitles him to speak his mind more loudly and further develop his position in the war context.

The section of the Russian elite representing the peacetime establishment undoubtedly observes these recent developments and the growing influence of these actors with a sense of concern – if not panic. While at the moment the consolidation of the elite around Putin does not appear to be in jeopardy, the withdrawal from Kherson along with past military defeats have cast doubt on Russia’s chances of winning this war.

As military defeat becomes more likely, the future of the country and its elite becomes more uncertain. Such a scenario could lead to a search for a replacement for Putin without destabilizing the country. This would indeed be the largest challenge for the Russian elites.

Ultimately, the fear of collapse without Putin could be so great that the Russian elite might try to present defeat as a non-defeat. Given that the majority of Russians are starting to get tired of the war, such an approach could be considered the least destabilizing.

What is conspicuously absent from these alternatives is the scenario of a democratic Russia. The Russian elite is undemocratic and democracy in Russia can currently only be imposed from the outside by force. Since that does not seem likely, the West must learn how to contain and deal with an undemocratic Russia, even after the war. As another saying goes, “hope for the best, but prepare for the worst”.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial view of Al Jazeera.