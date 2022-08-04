WHAT BOOK would best-selling thriller writer TM Logan take to a desert island?

… are you reading right now?

I’m actually rereading Scott Turow’s Presumed Innocent. Every once in a while I like to dive back into a crime classic, and this one has really stood the test of time. There is an astonishing sense of mounting tension and fear as we see this falsely accused man in the fight of his life.

It’s also packed with courtroom insider knowledge – the legal cut and thrust between the lawyers is absolutely fascinating.

And even knowing the big twist that comes in the final chapters, it’s done so well that it still makes a real impact more than three decades after it was first published.

Thriller writer TM Logan (pictured) rereads Scott Turow’s Presumed Innocent. He would take Thomas Harris’ The Silence Of The Lambs to a desert island

… would you go to a desert island?

Thomas Harris’s The Silence Of The Lambs for being an absolute masterpiece and setting the bar for thrillers ever since.

There are so many brilliant elements in terms of characterization, pace, the cat-and-mouse hunt for a serial killer and, of course, the interplay between FBI Agent Starling and Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

TM enjoyed Scott Smith’s A Simple Plan

It broke a lot of new ground when it first came out – it was the first of its kind and has inspired many, many imitators ever since. If I had Lecter as fictional company, I would also be very happy to be alone on my desert island.

… gave you the reading bug first?

CS Lewis’s Narnia books were one of my first loves as a young reader, and I still have a box set of the seven books in the series that I got as a birthday present when I was a boy. As far as thrillers go, A Simple Plan by Scott Smith was the one that really set me on course to be an author.

It has a deceptively simple plot – three friends find a bag of money in the woods and make a plan to keep it for themselves – but the way their lives slowly unravel in the aftermath makes for an extremely compelling read.

… left you cold?

Emma by Jane Austen. I tried to read this as a teenager when I applied to study English at university, but I couldn’t get into it at all. I’m ashamed to admit that after about 70 pages I gave up and went back to the fantasy, horror, and sci-fi books I devoured back then. Maybe that explains why I couldn’t get a place for English and went to study history instead…