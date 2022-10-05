What Australians REALLY think about men wearing dresses

An online debate revealed how Australians really feel about men wearing dresses.

The question ‘If you saw a guy in a dress, what’s your first thought?’ was asked in a Reddit post that went viral this week.

“I’m interested to see how Australians feel about men wearing dresses,” asked the poster. ‘Not in a “taking the piss” kind of way, just in a normal everyday kind of way.’

For the most part, the responses were either positive or neutral, and very few were negative.

How Australians really feel about men wearing dresses has been revealed in surprising and hilarious online debate

The question 'If you saw a guy in a dress, what was your first thought?' was asked in a Reddit post that went viral this week

Some were funny.

‘I’m 100 percent sure that if all men started wearing dresses, all of a sudden all dresses would start having pockets.’

One of the most popular responses was, “Oh, a man in a dress. You don’t see that every day,” and then I went about my work.’

It was echoed by several people, including one who said: ‘Get on with the day. It’s 2022. So whatever happens.’

“My thoughts would be that it’s a guy who wants to be in a dress and it’s none of my business or anyone else’s!”

“Bucks night possibly, that would be my first thought,” said another.

One man posted an anecdote about driving down the high street in Mayfield, Newcastle with his father, who was not ‘the most open-minded guy’, when they saw two trans people wearing dresses.

One was a yellow sundress and the other a ‘fire engine red evening dress’ with matching lipstick, heels and a ‘sparkling’ handbag.

“My father’s comment was “fancy to have red so early in the morning. Nice shoes”.

“That’s when I knew I could come out to my dad.”

One woman replied that in the ‘small country town’ where she grew up, a man who regularly went to the local shops in a dress was the subject of gossip ‘but not for the reasons you think’.

She said people didn’t care about the dress. What they found shocking was that he didn’t shave his legs, apply his lipstick and iron his clothes.

‘The consensus was that if you’re going to go out of your way to make a fashion statement, at least make a bloody effort!’

“It’s exactly the same complaints they would have had about a woman wearing the same thing – they may have been right-wing heartlands, but in their own way they were actually demonstrating real equality,” she said.

One person suggested that if more men wore dresses, then dresses would be designed with pockets (pictured Christian Wilkins)

However, the Reddit debate’s conclusion may be misleading if the reaction to Australia’s highest-profile man-in-the-dress, Christian Wilkins. He was trolled after wearing a dress on the Logies red carpet (pictured Wilkins at the Thor: Love And Thunder premiere)

But despite many on Reddit reacting positively to men wearing dresses, Christian Wilkins says he’s been trolled endlessly for his daring outfits.

Wilkins told SBS trolled purposefully after he dared to defy gender stereotypes by wearing a backless white dress on the 2022 Logies red carpet.

‘People [were] tells me to OD, people tell me I’m a disgrace. I mean, I was very surprised to find that the patriarchy was so flimsy it could be taken down by a piece of white silk,’ Wilkins said.

The model and actor said he was genuinely shocked by the amount of backlash surrounding his choice of outfit, and hopes he inspires others to express their true identity.

“To be perfectly honest, I was actually really shocked at what my alleged crime was compared to what the response was,” he said.

‘I’m not leading the Stonewall riots [protests by members of the LGBTIQ+ community in New York in 1969], I wore a white dress to the Logies. Like, come on’