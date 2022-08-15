What Australian public servants on the top grade get are really paid

Australia’s top bureaucrats are typically paid more than $400,000 a year, a new report finds.

Top-ranking federal officials in Canberra are paid more than ministers elected to parliament who face voters at least once every three or six years.

The Australian Public Service Commission has revealed that these officials — in the senior executive service category three (SES 3) — had median total compensation packages last year with bonuses of $448,253.

The government officials who typically take on these positions are highly educated and often have decades of experience in leadership roles in the public and sometimes private sector.

Their average base salary before bonuses was $376,578, the 2021 annual remuneration report showed.

Their wage levels rose 4.2 percent, a level much more generous than the broader wage price index increase of 2.4 percent.

By comparison, last year cabinet ministers were given $356,406 before travel allowances, with that base salary rising to $374,429 on July 1 under the new rules of the Remuneration Tribunal.

The top five percent of civil servants in the SES3 category had a total pay package of $512,612.

This was less than Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s new base salary of $564,356, but more than his deputy Richard Marles, who is also Secretary of Defense, at $444,973.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Secretary of State Penny Wong, who is also the Senate leader, will each receive $406,988.

In Commonwealth public service, the average base salary was $90,796, with wages increasing three percent last year, including those who have not continued their jobs.

The median total pay package for civil servants was $105,743.

Those in the senior executive service had an average base salary of $222,947, rising to $269,775 when total pay with performance bonuses was factored in.

Both were higher than a Member of Parliament’s base salary of $217,060.

The average graduate base salary for a civil servant was $67,661, with a six-figure median salary starting only at executive level one (EL 1) at $119,651.

The Australian Public Service had 132,602 employees on continuous duty last year.

Of those, only 121 were in the highest SES3 category, compared to 1,638 graduates.

The APS 6 rank had the most employees – 32,783 – with an average base salary of $95,873.

The typical civil servant, across all ranks, had an average base salary before bonuses of $93,864, with this figure for those with “continuous” work.

This was higher than the median full-time salary of $90,917 in Australia and well above the median taxable income of $63,882 in 2019-20.

