What Atkins does next will be critical for Blue Jays after stunning setback

TORONTO – What happened to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 doesn’t make it any better, no one can say anything to assuage the anger, take the pain away or change the bitter outcome. Like the American League Championship Series of 1985, the seven consecutive defeats to close out 1987, and the playoff carnage in 1989 and 1991, the wildcard series against the Seattle Mariners will be part of the franchise story until another round. of October ensures the success. it is not.

This is the show-us-don’t-tell space that the Blue Jays are now firmly planted in.

But how CEO Ross Atkins and the baseball operations division handle this is vital, because the next steps really matter.

With no lengthy overtime for cornerstones Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and, time to bring him into this category, Alek Manoah, the clock is ticking on this core. The bullpen cannot be a weakness again in 2023 after costing the club a trip to the playoffs in 2021 and undermining their chances against the Mariners this year. They can’t spend another summer working through the issues of consistency, focus and attention to detail that, especially early in 2022, nearly flooded their season.

After swallowing the hiring of Charlie Montoyo, with whom it’s reasonable to wonder if he ever actually interacted, Atkins needs to get the hiring of the next Blue Jays manager right, which is why he allowed himself some remarkable leeway. , even after saying that, “I think it’s going to be really hard for us to find better than John Schneider.”

“Out of respect for the organization, out of respect for John Schneider, I want to have time to go through the process with him,” Atkins added during his season meeting with the media on Tuesday.

Translated from executive language, everything the Blue Jays do has to go through their beloved processes and they have to go through one before removing Schneider’s interim tag. That will at the very least mean talking about a few other names internally, but the bigger piece will be Atkins and Schneider both figuring out what a long-term relationship looks like.

It worked over 74 games this summer because it had to after Montoyo’s resignation, but are they ready to work together in the long run? Do they see eye to eye about enough things, including a balance of control? Can they build a trust that never developed between Atkins and Montoyo? Can they avoid the same pitfalls?

No one should question Schneider’s commitment to the Blue Jays after two decades with the organization, but with four other vacancies around the majors, he would be well within his rights to explore his options as well.

Still, given the way he worked to make consistent demands on his players, he emphasized attention to detail both publicly (think him calling out Guerrero Jr. for bad baserunning) and privately destroying moments of carelessness, trying to turning the clubhouse into a more cohesive group, he established himself as the right person for the job.

“If you think about his history with this organization and his history with the players, you see how he handled the pressure, how he handled decision-making, how he handled communication, we think he’s a very strong candidate.” , he says. said Atkins. “And if you put all those pieces together and then you know what we know about outside candidates, I think it would be really hard to do better than him.”

Resolution on that front should come in the next two or three weeks, with decisions on the coaching staff to follow, and while there’s a lot more to come, in some ways it’s the platform for everything that follows.

After all, whatever the Blue Jays do from a roster standpoint, and we’ll get to that in a moment, the players have to be deployed effectively. To do this requires tuning from the moment of acquisition, making sure the coaching staff know how the player fits and how they can help him deliver optimal performance. There needs to be more trust everywhere.

The Blue Jays need only look at how they did not perform consistently at their talent level until after Montoyo’s resignation, 46-42 under him and 46-28 under Schneider. Further closing the gap between how proficiency and preparation translated into consistent execution on the field is essential.

“I just feel like you keep working to make it better,” Atkins said. “John Schneider was a big step in that process and that’s why he put himself in a good position.”

Staff is part of that equation and despite the post-season outcome, it’s worth remembering that the Blue Jays have won 92 games and won 90 consecutive seasons for the second time in franchise history, so the roster starts in a good position.

With Ross Stripling ($3.79 million) and David Phelps ($1.75 million) the club’s only ongoing free agents, very little money is coming off the books and with 13 players eligible for arbitration, it will keeping their current selection are considerably more expensive. Based on MLB trade rumours projectionswill bear the costs of Guerrero Jr. ($14.8 million), Teoscar Hernandez ($14.1 million) and Bichette ($6.1 million) and Jordan Romano ($4.4 million) alone by about $20 million.

As a result, there’s a good chance that the Blue Jays, who have been shopping in the upper aisles for the past three winters (with Hyun Jin Ryu, George Springer, Kevin Gausman, and Jose Berrios extended), will likely have to barter to get back as these winter. The financial flexibility of recent years will not return until after 2023, when several major contracts, including Ryu’s, come off the books.

Either way, Hernandez is a name to watch out for, as Springer – who suffered a concussion and shoulder sprain Saturday in his collision with Bichette and will soon be allowed to travel to determine if he will need surgery to recover a ​Removing bone spur from his troublesome right elbow – might be better off in right field rather than center.

A left-handed or switch-hitting centerfielder would be ideal and could perhaps be acquired with their surplus of catchers. The St. Louis Cardinals, who will lose to retiring Yadier Molina, have Dylan Carlson and rightfielder Lars Nootbar making for an interesting potential match.

Either way, balancing out a right-handed heavy lineup has long been a wish, but a wish that’s easier said than done when the purchase cost is factored into a potentially marginal gain. Change for the sake of change makes little sense.

Still, it’s worth noting that Atkins points out that “there’s something about having similar types of batters and game planning for them that we need to dig deeper into and how to explain and compensate for that.” In essence, he acknowledges his attitude may be more diverse.

Stripling’s potential departure leaves a rotation with Manoah, Gausman and Berrios, with Yusei Kikuchi and Mitch White as possible options for the mix. At least one, if not two arms are needed, while the bullpen needs more swing and miss, something Atkins acknowledged contributed to Saturday’s stunning setback.

Nate Pearson and Julian Merryweather are among the internal options there, but like Kikuchi, they can’t be counted on to be a major contributor. It will be necessary to build out a better layer of minor league depth and there is also a personal acknowledgment that the Blue Jays should have done more at the front of the minor league free agent coming out of lock-down. out, instead of relying on Bowden Francis, Thomas Hatch, Anthony Kay, and Pearson to provide a layer of protection.

All of this will be done with the aim of avoiding a repeat of the weekend, when the Blue Jays kicked off a series where the Mariners expected to face the Astros this week in Houston instead of at home, thinking about what’s wrong. went and how they got better.

There will also be a deep dive into that, trying to decide how much to read in a two-game example, though one that came amid the highly charged pressure of the post-season.

“Some, sure. We definitely want to think about why that happened,” Atkins says. “Why were we knocked out in two games and what needs to change to reduce the chances of that happening? But I still feel like the hardest part is winning a division to get into the playoffs and you put yourself in those positions to then be successful, but yes, we definitely have to think about that and determine how we have to weigh that we have just started that process.”

Adding to the wrong end of franchise lore, this is the only way forward for the Blue Jays.