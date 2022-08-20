What are the top 10 dog names? Survey reveals Luna is the most popular dog name in Australia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A study has revealed the ten most popular dog names in Australia – with Luna at the top of the list.

Luna was named Australia’s most commonly used puppy name as part of the annual Great Australian Dog Survey by Scratchwho surveyed nearly 13,000 dog owners to find out what people have named their dogs.

Since the last survey, Luna has moved up four places to take Buddy from first place, which is now the third most popular name behind Charlie coming in second.

Luna has been named the most popular dog name in 2022 according to research that surveyed nearly 13,000 Australian pet owners (stock image)

Australia’s ten most popular dog names 1. Luna 2. Charlie 3. Friend 4. Ruby 5. Frankie 6. Bella 7. Archie 8. Molly 9. Daisy 10. Tilly

Ruby dropped three places to fourth, while Frankie was fifth and is a newcomer in the top ten.

Poll Which dog name is your favorite? Luna 3 votes

Charlie 0 votes

Buddy 2 votes

Ruby 1 votes

Frankie 3 votes

Bella 0 votes

Archie 1 votes

Molly 0 votes

Daisy 2 votes

Tilly 0 votes

The name Tilly has become extremely popular since the last survey rose by seven positions to number ten.

Fewer dog owners call their pets Bella, who dropped four places to number six, while Archie reached seventh on the list.

Also in the top ten were Molly at number eight and Daisy at number nine.

The survey also revealed Australia’s most popular dog breeds – with Cavoodles (Poodle Cross Cavalier King Charles) at number one.

Labrador Retrievers came in second, while Greyhounds climbed five places to become the third most loved dog breed in the country since the last survey.

Border Collies dropped from third to fourth most popular breed and Golden Retrievers remained at number five.

Poodle mix breeds dominated the top ten with Goldendoodles and Labradoodles coming in at number six and seven respectively.

Also in the list was the German Shepherd at number eight, English Staffordshire Bull Terrier at number nine and the French Bulldog at number ten.

Just over half of Australian dog owners chose to buy their puppies from a breeder, admitting they were willing to shell out their money with 74 percent spending more than $1,000 buying their pup.

The survey also revealed Australia’s most popular dog breeds – with Cavoodles (Poodle Cross Cavalier King Charles) at number one

Labrador Retrievers (left) no longer top the list and dropped to number two, while Greyhounds (right) climbed five places to become the third most loved dog since Scratch’s last survey in 2020

While 83 percent of animal lovers said they would consider adopting their next pet, only 22 percent chose to save their furry friend from an organization, down from 30 percent in 2020.

11 percent of pet owners found their dog online, while 10 percent took ownership from a friend.

36 percent of owners who have gotten a dog in the past two years said Covid influenced their decision, with 12 percent regretting taking responsibility for a pet.