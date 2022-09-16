What Are the Requirements for Obtaining Australian Citizenship?

Are you looking to migrate to another country where Australia is your top choice? Perhaps you want to join your family in Australia or resume your Australian citizenship? In conjunction with the Department of Home Affairs (DOHA), whatever your reasons may be, the Australian government has specific procedures to help you be eligible for Australian citizenship.

Permanent residents in Australia already enjoy the benefits of living in a liberal and democratic society. However, as Australian citizens, they’ll reap the benefits of living and working freely on Australian soil with their families in tow. This citizenship requires understanding Australian values and a commitment to abide by them.

It’s not only permanent residents who reap the benefits of citizenship. Due to some particular circumstances and exceptions, the federal government may grant citizenship to different age groups, provided they meet specific criteria and may or may not require to sit the citizenship test.



There are multiple ways of becoming an Australian citizen. This article will provide each method’s requirements and listings, with special notes and reminders.

Who Is Eligible for Australian Citizenship?

Before proceeding with the requirements, you must first know who is eligible to be an Australian citizen. Whilst Australia is a welcoming country for migrants and residents alike, the federal government put safeguards in place for national security and to weed out potential troublemakers. This ensures that only those who embody the values of a good-standing Australian who contribute to national welfare and the economy are granted citizenship.

The following can apply for Australian citizenship:

Permanent residents living in Australia for the past four years, aged 18–59

A person over 60 years or over

Children aged 16 or 17

Children aged 15 or younger applying with a parent, relative or guardian

Eligible New Zealand citizens

Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme migrants

Partners or spouses of an Australian Citizen

Refugees or humanitarian migrants

Eligible persons should lodge a completed application form and pay the required fees to the DOHA. Once the DOHA receives the application, a representative will call you for the other requirements you need to complete.

Requirements to Apply for Australian Citizenship

A lot of requirements are mandated by Immigration Law, but with the proper and legal channels, it isn’t difficult to comply with the citizenship application. In some instances, you may even be exempt from some requirements if you meet or fall under certain criteria. Here are the requirements to complete your Australian Citizenship:

Permanent Residency Requirement

As mentioned in the previous section, you and everyone included in the application must be permanent residents in Australia for the past four years with valid visas. To prevent your application from being void, you must not have been away from Australia for more than 12 months in total in the past four years. This requirement also includes not being away for more than three months in the past year.

Counting months and years for residency starts when the DOHA has granted you a permanent visa in Australia or when you first enter the country with a permanent visa. The DOHA also gives exemptions if you are:

Under 16 years old

Born to a parent who lost Australian citizenship before 4 April 2002

Born in Papua New Guinea before 16 September 1975, and one of your parents was an Australian citizen when you were born

These exemptions require corresponding documents to support your claims.

Character Requirement

If you are 18 years or over, you must be of good standing or good character and uphold the morals and values expected of a good and contributing Australian citizen. The DOHA will assess this requirement by considering if you keep and obey Australian laws and commit yourself to the citizen pledge. They will also consider any criminal convictions, incidences of domestic violence, fraud and impersonation, and association with people of concern.

Knowledge Requirement

An excellent way to assess your knowledge of Australia as a country and culture is to sit the citizenship test. It is crucial to understand what it means to be an Australian. When sitting the test, you must have a basic knowledge of English, know the responsibilities and privileges of citizenship, and commit yourself to Australian values that uphold respect, freedom and integrity. A passing score of 75% and correctly answering the five questions on Australian values will guarantee that you meet the knowledge requirement.

Close and Continuous Link With Australia

If you are overseas for a certain amount of time, you must show intent that you want to live in Australia or have a long-standing commitment by providing a close and continuous link with the country. The DOHA may consider your linkage with the following requirements:

Children who are citizens

A long-time partner or spouse who is a citizen

An extended family in Australia

A bank account and job in Australia

Properties in Australia

Paid income tax in Australia

All these requirements should come with their corresponding documents for proof.

An Eligible New Zealand Citizen

If you’re a New Zealand citizen, you can apply for Australian citizenship, granted that you were here on 26 February 2001 or were living here for 12 months in the two years before 26 February 2001. You must also meet the requirements mentioned above, such as character, knowledge and linkage requirements

Other Pathways to Get an Australian Citizenship

Other than the requirements mentioned in the previous sections, there are different pathways to getting Australian Citizenship. It’s essential to note that these are only possible due to particular circumstances. Here is a list of other ways to be eligible for citizenship:

By conferral – This means that the DOHA can bestow citizenship with certain exemptions to certain people provided that they have the corresponding documents that serve as proof. DOHA gives this to children under 15 years old applying on their own, persons whose parents are former Australians, persons with impairment or disabilities and stateless people born in Australia.

By adoption – A child adopted outside of the country by an Australian citizen can apply for citizenship, provided the adoption process follows the Hague convention or a bilateral agreement.

By resuming citizenship – People who have given up their Australian citizenship can reapply again, provided they don’t submit reapplication within the 12 months after giving up the Australian citizenship.



If your application is successful, you’re well on your way to an Australian citizenship ceremony and will recite the Australian Citizenship Pledge. You are now a full-fledged Australian citizen.

Takeaway

In order to be eligible for Australian citizenship, you must meet certain requirements. These include permanent residency, New Zealand citizenship, close and continuous link with Australia, being of good character, passing a test on Australian values and history, and demonstrating an adequate knowledge of English. Other pathways to get Australian citizenship are by conferral, adoption and resuming citizenship. So if you don’t meet the standard eligibility criteria, there may still be a way for you to become a citizen.

Have you started the process of applying for Australian citizenship? If not, now is the time!